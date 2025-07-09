Prime Day 2: Our editorial staff picks deals as low as $8 — you don't want to miss this!

Prime Day 2025 (July 8-11) has kicked off, and the Android Central team wants to make sure you are looking at the best deals. We want to make sure that you know what we are eyeing, because we have years and years of experience testing and playing with technology.



We did a round up of deals we have been eyeing yesterday, and today is a brand new day! It's day two of the four-day sale event, and every day, we want to make sure you're spending your money wisely.



You can always go to our Ultimate Shopping Guide to help you find more deals, tips, and tricks to avoid scams and to make sure you are finding all the information about a product you need to know.



And don't forget: as always, the best discounts will be exclusive to Prime members, so now would be a good time to sign up for Prime if you haven't already.

Prime Day deals

Shruti Shekar (Editor-in-Chief)

Ok I have to say that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks INSANE and a complete upgrade. It is so thin, sexy, and it truly seem so to have all the latest new things that we've been begging Samsung to fix. However, the price is wild! And honestly, if you were really jonsing for a foldable device I think you should get the Z Fold 6, which is currently 40% off and a great bargain!

Derrek Lee (Managing Editor)

I'm a big fan of Google TV, and while I now have the new TCL QM6K with Google TV built in (which I highly recommend), not everyone is in the market for a whole new television set. That's why I think the Google TV Streamer is a great option for anyone looking for a sleek 4K TV box that brings plenty of Google AI smarts for better content recommendations, as well as access to top streaming apps. I used to have a Chromecast with Google TV, and the plug-and-play nature of these devices makes them great not only for the home but for travel, too.

Google TV Streamer 4K:

$99.99 $84.00 at Amazon The Google TV Streamer (4K) delivers your favorite entertainment quickly, easily, and personalized to you. This 16% off deal is awesome!

Michael Hicks (Senior Editor)

If I didn't already own my fantastic Shokz OpenFit 2s, I'd buy them at 30% ($55) off in a heartbeat. They're comfortable, last all day, will never fall off your ears, and deliver amazing sound while leaving your ears safely open to hear your surroundings during runs

Save $55 Shokz OpenFit 2: was $179.95 now $124.95 at Amazon This is Shokz's first discount on these 2025 fitness earbuds since they launched, and it's already a huge one! They're a major upgrade over the first-generation earbuds for audio quality, durability, controls, battery life, and charging. Unless you need noise cancellation, the OpenFit 2s will live up to your training needs!

Nick Sutrich (Senior Editor)

While I was happy to ditch my smart TV's built-in OS for a Roku Ultra, I'm less happy about the unit's remote quality. Just over six months later and the remote is already on the fritz (no, I didn't break it on accident). That's why I'm grabbing this highly-rated two-pack of replacement Roku remotes for just $10. Maybe an aftermarket brand will last longer than the official ones? If not, at least I've got two!

Replacement Remote for Roku Box

$9.99 $7.99 at Amazon Get reliable control with this 2-pack remote set—no setup required. Just add 2 AAA batteries and enjoy fast, accurate response up to 10 meters. Built with durable ABS material and 4 shortcut buttons for Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Sling. Note: Not compatible with Roku Stick or Roku Smart TVs.

Andrew Myrick (Senior Editor)

As if I don't already have enough gaming handhelds as it is, the RG ARC-D is one that I've yet to actually use. It dual-boots between Android and Linux, looks just like a Sega Genesis controller, and is cheaper than its been in months.

RG ARC-D Handheld Game Console:

$98.99 $84.99 at Amazon Play 4,541 retro classics on the go with the RG ARC-D Handheld Console. Enjoy sharp visuals on a 4-inch HD screen, responsive custom buttons, rich stereo sound, and up to 6 hours of gameplay. With built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 128GB of storage, it's made for nonstop nostalgic fun. This is 14% off!

Namerah Saud Fatmi (Senior Editor)

I've used the same travel adapter for two years. The Baseus EnerCore CG11 Universal Travel Adapter is the only alternative that convinced me to switch. It comes with a retractable USB-C cable, 70W fast charging, and swappable plugs for any part of the world.

Baseus EnerCore CG11 Universal Travel Adapter: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon The Baseus EnerCore CG11 Universal Travel Adapter made me defect from my favorite travel adapter that I was loyal to for two years. It comes with a retractable USB-C cable built-in, another standard USB-C port, and two USB-A ports. This 70W PD 3.0 adapter can fast charge everything from laptops and Chromebooks to phones and gadgets. It's almost half of what it usually costs, so you'll want to act fast and grab the deal before its gone!

Prime Day 2025 FAQ

When is Prime Day 2025?

Amazon has confirmed through a press release that Prime Day 2025 will run from July 8th through the 11th, marking the first time that the sale has ever lasted four full days. More precisely, the members-only sale event will start at 12:01 a.m. PDT on July 8th and end at midnight on July 11th.

It's quite likely that Amazon's biggest competitors — such as Walmart, Best Buy, and others — will run competing sales at the same time.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Prime Day is an annual, members-only sale event that showcases some of the biggest Amazon discounts of the year. Similar to Black Friday, Prime Day provides members with exclusive access to record discounts and lightning deals across a vast range of product categories. It's one of the biggest sales of the year, and as always, our team will be sharing all of the best Android discounts as they go live.

(Image credit: Amazon)

What deals can I expect during Prime Day?

As usual, you can expect Prime Day to slash prices on all of our favorite Android devices from the minds of Samsung, Google, Motorola, and beyond. It's also quite likely that Samsung will be announcing its latest lineup of foldable phones around the same time as the sale, so we should see some exciting offers on the Z Fold and Z Flip series. Products from Amazon's own family of devices, which includes Echo smart home tech, Fire TVs, and Kindle e-readers, are also certain to receive major discounts during the four-day sale.

Do I have to be a Prime member to shop during Prime Day 2025?

Although some deals will be available to the general public, the vast majority of Prime Day offers will be exclusive to Prime members. If you're not a member just yet, it might be worth considering Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial. This gives you access to the full range of Prime benefits (including Prime Day discounts) for a full month without paying a cent. Members also get free delivery, unlimited Prime streaming, fuel discounts, and more.