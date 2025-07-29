Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE cases 2025

It was a really smart move on Samsung's part to release a more affordable foldable that shares dimensions with the previous model. This means that you can get all the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE cases as well as the nicest Z Flip 6 cases for the Flip 7 FE, as they measure exactly the same folded and unfolded.

Without further ado, here are the meanest Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE cases on the block.

Feast your eyes on the these suave Flip 7 FE cases

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE / Flip 6 Silicone Case View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Walmart Best overall Samsung originally released this Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Silicone Case for the Flip 6, so the price is a lot more amicable by now. This makes this velvety soft silicone case with a nifty ring holder a gem. You can choose from a few colors or get the clear version. CASETiFY Impact Case for Galaxy Z Flip 6 View at CASETiFY View at CASETiFY Check Amazon Best designs The CASETiFY Impact Case lineup for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 features some incredible designs. These cases undoubtedly fit the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE well, so you can enjoy all those cool patterns and pop culture designs with 6.6ft drop protection. Thinborne Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and Galaxy Z Flip 6 Case View at Amazon Best slim profile Built with hardy 600D Aramid Fiber, the Thinborne Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE case is insanely thin at just 0.04 inches wide. It's impressively impact resistant and has a strong magnetic ring. You also get a tempered glass front screen protector. Ringke Fusion for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and Z Flip 6 Check Amazon Best clear Available for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and Z Flip 6, the Ringke Fusion clear bumper case has a TPU frame, hard back, and magnetic ring on the back. It fits the Flip 7 FE like a glove and adds both scratch and shock resistance to the device. Spigen Tough Armor Pro MagFit for Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and Z Flip 6 View at Amazon Best kickstand The Spigen Tough Armor Pro MagFit case comes with a discreet kickstand to prop up the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in both portrait and landscape orientations. Choose from a classic black or a soft powder blue when buying this robust magnetic case. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and Flip 6 View at Amazon Best rugged The SUPCASE UB Pro has been my favorite tough case for several years, and with good reason. This rugged Flip 7 FE case boasts shock-proofing, a stand, a belt holster, several layers of protection, raised bezels all around, and a built-in screen protector.

Have some fun when picking your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE case

There are so many things to be wary of when shopping for the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE cases. Do you want magnets? Should it be a clear case? What level of drop-proofing would you like? Are there enough colorways available? Answer these questions before diving into the selection process. Once you've figured out whether you like minimalist or maximalist designs and where you stand on the thickness and impact resistance, you'll be ready to pick.

Believe it or not, but the first-party Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE / Flip 6 Silicone Case is a fantastic choice for your Flip 7 FE. You're guaranteed to get a perfect fit and top-notch quality. A year has passed since the case first launched, so the price has also dropped considerably. And as another bonus, you can choose from the bright springy colors of the Flip 6 series to liven up your dull black or white Flip 7 FE. The ring protruding from the spine of this soft matte case gives you s comfortable grip on the folded Flip 7 FE. It's a handy little silicone case overall.

Thin cases are always in demand. If you're one of those who prefer extremely thin cases, then you should look at the Thinborne Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and Galaxy Z Flip 6 Case. This robust case has a really powerful magnetic ring baked into the back, yet it somehow measures only 0.04 inches wide. It's also incredibly lightweight, adds impact absorption, and comes with a cover display screen protector made of shatter-proof tempered glass. The only caveat here is the price, but I believe the high-quality make of the case more than makes up for it.

Once your Flip 7 FE's all decked out in the snazziest of cases, be sure to grab a decent screen protector for it too. Very few cases come with screen protectors, so it's best you purchase a kit separately.