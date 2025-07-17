Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 bands 2025

Much has changed with this generation of Samsung wearables. To start with, the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 bands no longer use quick-release connectors. Instead, Samsung has switched to a proprietary Dynamic Lug System, reminiscent of the one-click connectors compatible with the Galaxy Watch 6 and a few older models.

It's disheartening to know that after more than five generations, the Galaxy Watch 8 can't reuse older quick-release bands anymore. Take heart in the fact that there are many spectacular new options available already, designed from the ground up to fit the Watch 8 perfectly. Here are the best of the lot.

The best collection of Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 bands is right here

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 / Watch 8 Classic Sport Band From $38.49 at Samsung Best overall Samsung's first-party Galaxy Watch 8 Sport Band is the perfect match for the Galaxy Watch 8. Made of soft rubber, it's incredibly comfortable, durable, waterproof, and available in five colors and two sizes: Small/Medium and Medium/Large. Spigen Athlex Air for Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic View at Amazon Best rugged The Spigen Athlex Air fits both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic. Made of a durable fabric, it's designed for rough use and has a freely adjustable velcro-like pull-tab instead of a heavy metal clasp. Miimall Metal Band for Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic View at Amazon Best metal The Miimall Metal Band for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is made of stainless steel, so it won't rust when exposed to water. The metal links are size-adjustable with the included screwdriver. You can choose from black or silver finishes. MoKo Sport Band for Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Band and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic View at Amazon Best silicone Nothing's cheaper or more easygoing than a good old silicone band. The MoKo Sport Band for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 comes in singles or pairs and S/M or M/L sizes. You can choose from a mix of colors, both when buying one or multi-packs. Keepamor Leather Band for Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 / 8 Classic View at Amazon Best leather This genuine leather band is quite cheap for the quality. The Keepamor Leather Band for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 / 8 Classic comes in three shades of brown as well as black and blue, all with black metal clasps securing them. Hexasider Stretchy Nylon Band for Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 / Watch 8 Classic View at Amazon Best nylon Like any great elastic band made of nylon, the Hexasider Stretchy Nylon Band for the Galaxy Watch 8 is affordable, available in multiple shades, and easily adjustable. The metal buckle on this prominently elevates the look and feel of the band. Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 View at Amazon Best rugged Spigen strikes again with its chunky, all-black Rugged Armor Pro for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8. This heavy-duty TPU band comes with a built-in case for the Watch 8's dial, protecting it from bumps, scrapes, and knocks. Sankel Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 / 8 Classic Metal Jewelry Bracelet Wristband View at Amazon Best thin This slim metal band is suitable for slender wrists. I recommend the Sankel Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 / 8 Classic Metal Jewelry Bracelet Wristband as it is rather delicate, has adjustable links, and is cheap too. Choose from black, rose gold, and silver.

There's an all-new connector on the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 bands

How to use the Dynamic Lug System on Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic bands. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 bands should be chosen based on comfort, feel, durability, and personal preferences. Think about the sensory aspect of a watch band, in addition to regular things like the price and style of the band. While the collection of Watch 8 compatible straps isn't as diverse as the Watch 7's quick-release bands, what's on the market is more than sufficient.

Before shopping for Watch 8 bands, identify the sort of material you'd like to add to your collection. I like to have at least one fabric, one metal, and one rubber or silicone option with my primary wearable. This is a good framework to o by if you wear your smartwatch every day, wherever you go.

Since the Watch 8 already comes with a Classic Sport Band, you may or may not be interested in getting one. However, it's always a good idea to have a spare secondary color that you can switch to. This soft rubber band is gentle on the skin, easily adjustable, and durable, which is why it's the best overall pick when seeking out Watch 8 bands.

Next, consider spicing up your Samsung Galaxy Watch 8's wardrobe with a different texture. A metal band is a must-have. The Miimall Metal Band for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is astonishingly affordable, plus it comes in black and silver to match the two colorways of the Watch 8. Since it's made of stainless steel, it is not susceptible to rust. You get a screwdriver in the box, allowing you to open up links to manually adjust the size of the metal band at home. It's a fantastic budget buy.

Lastly, consider a fabric option like the durable Spigen Athlex Air or the Hexasider Stretchy Nylon Band. I use my Spigen woven band every day when working out, going to work, or just taking a leisurely stroll outdoors. While the one I use with my Pixel Watch isn't available for the Galaxy Watch 8, I am confident the Spigen Athlex Air will be just as rugged and comfortable. If you want something softer and elastic, the Hexasider Stretchy Nylon Band is also a great choice. And, it comes in a wide range of fun colors to boot.