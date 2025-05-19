Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 vs. Galaxy Watch 6: Is it soon time to upgrade?
The next Galaxy Watch will add even more fitness and health tools.
The next Galaxy Watch upgrade
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is set to hit shelves later this summer, and should pack a slew of upgrades. The company's executives have already teased an "innovative" new design, and there will likely be new health features to boot. Only time will tell whether it'll be enough to make your trusty Galaxy Watch 6 worth replacing.
Pros
- A fresh, "innovative" design
- New health features capitalizing on Samsung's BioActive sensor
- A Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic offering for the first time in a generation
- Gemini integration with Wear OS 6
Cons
- No battery life improvements over the older model
- Key specs and pricing info are currently unavailable
Samsung's last-gen Galaxy Watch
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will be two generations old by the time the Watch 8 eventually debuts, but you wouldn't know it. The Galaxy Watch 6 still runs the latest software, is a solid performer, and is expected to offer the same 40-hour battery life as the upcoming model. However, if you care highly about fitness accuracy, you may feel compelled to upgrade.
Pros
- Improved health features compared to older models, like AFib detection and personalized HR zones
- Faster charging
- Same 40-hour battery life as newer Galaxy Watch models
- Physical rotating bezel option with Watch 6 Classic, digital bezel with Watch 6
- Still a few years of software support left
Cons
- Older health sensors
- GPS data can be unreliable at times
- Inaccurate body composition data
Much like phones, smartwatches became sophisticated over the past decade, limiting the need for annual updates. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 wasn't that much different from the Galaxy Watch 6, for instance. If you needed any evidence of that, Samsung's two-year release cadence for Classic and Ultra models is a good indicator. But with a Galaxy Watch 8 on the horizon, is it finally time for Galaxy Watch 6 owners to consider an upgrade?
The answer might just be yes. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 likely won't be official for another few months, there's reason to believe it'll offer features that build on Watch 7 improvements. We have leaks and rumors predicting a design change, new health sensors, and other fitness features.
Want an early look at how the Galaxy Watch 8 might compare to the Galaxy Watch 6? Here's the speculative breakdown.
For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch, check out our Ultimate Guide.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 vs. Galaxy Watch 6: Pricing and availability
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 launch date is far from official, but leakers have tipped that the company will host a Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City sometime in mid-July. That tracks with past Galaxy Watch launches, as the last two generations launched on July 10 and July 26 in 2024 and 2023, respectively. That means the launch is only months away, and leaks should intensify as that date gets closer.
The big uncertainty is whether Samsung will raise prices this year, as the ongoing U.S. tariff situation ensures price hikes are always a possibility. However, we haven't seen any leaks regarding price increases for the Galaxy Watch 8 series yet. If pricing remains the same, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 8 could start at $299, and the 44mm Galaxy Watch 8 could start at $329.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 launched at those exact same prices roughly two years ago, but has since come down in price. You can pick up a Galaxy Watch 6 for around $150 to $180 in new condition at major retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. Color options include Graphite, Silver (44mm only), and Gold (40mm only).
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 vs. Galaxy Watch 6: Design and hardware
Samsung is already making bold claims about the Galaxy Watch 8's design, even before it is publicly announced. The company's corporate VP of MX Division, Daniel Araujo, previewed the upcoming smartwatch by saying it'll feature an "innovative design" in a Q1 2025 earnings call.
Specifically, Araujo said Samsung plans to "launch a new Galaxy Watch with an innovative design and enhanced health-related features." It's all part of an effort to grow Galaxy wearables "with a strengthened premium experience while expanding our lineup across all price segments."
It's unclear what exactly Samsung is referring to by an "innovative design," because there are only so many ways to design a smartwatch. Likely, the Galaxy Watch 8 will take a few design cues from Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra. There have been reported internal talks at Samsung about a squircle smartwatch design, and a squircle chassis with a circular display — like the Ultra — could be a way for the company to achieve this.
This seems to be the path Samsung plans to take with the Galaxy Watch 8, as a set of leaked images reveal a similar look in device mockups. It's also another indicator that the company indeed plans to launch a Watch 8 Classic variant for the first time in a generation. Otherwise, current rumors indicate Samsung will retain the same general form factor, with 40mm and 44mm variants, for the Watch 8.
How does that compare to the current Galaxy Watch 6? If the rumored design changes actually happen, the Watch 6 will have a completely different look due to its circular chassis. This could be a pro or a con, depending on your style preferences. The screen sizes will likely be the same between models, even if the Watch 8 has a larger case size as a result of its squircle housing.
If Samsung doesn't change the display itself on the Galaxy Watch 8, both models will sport the same Super AMOLED panels with matching resolutions. The Galaxy Watch 7 was offered in 1.3-inch, 432x432, and 1.5-inch, 480x480 display options, just like the Watch 6 that came before it. Both watches are also expected to offer IP68 water and dust-resistance certifications while meeting military durability standards.
Category
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (rumored/assumed)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Display
40mm (1.3-inch, 432x432) or 44mm (1.5-inch, 480x480) Super AMOLED display
1.3-inch (432 x 432), 1.5-inch (480x480) Super AMOLED
Protection
Sapphire Crystal glass, 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H
Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H
Materials
Armor Aluminum case
Aluminum
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, NFC, LTE (optional), GPS, Galileo, Glonass
Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, NFC, UWB, LTE (optional), GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou
Sensors
Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal sensor+ Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor
Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor
Battery
300mAh/435mAh
300mAh / 425mAh
Charging
Fast charging
Fast charging supported
RAM / storage
2GB/ 32GB
2GB/ 16GB
OS
One UI Watch 7 (Wear OS 6)
One UI Watch 5 (Wear OS 4) [upgradeable]
Colors
Unknown
Graphite, Gold (40mm); Graphite, Silver (44mm)
The big difference between the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 6, in terms of hardware, will be their health sensors. The former will likely include Samsung's latest optical bio-signal sensor, while the latter has a last-generation BioActive sensor. Samsung introduced a newer sensor with the Galaxy Watch 7, but could tap further into it with new features on the Watch 8.
One thing that isn't likely to change much is the battery life. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a 40-hour battery life estimate, and the Galaxy Watch 8 should come with the exact same promise. This is according to a leak that revealed the Galaxy Watch 8's battery specs in regulatory filings.
Per the documents above, the bigger Galaxy Watch 8 will get a 10mAh size increase, raising the total capacity to 435mAh. However, the 40mm model won't get any additional capacity, which strongly suggests there will be no battery life improvements for the Galaxy Watch 8 this year.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 vs. Galaxy Watch 6: Software
Samsung is widely expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 8 with Wear OS 6, which has already been teased ahead of Google I/O 2025 and shown off during The Android Show (at least the stock Pixel version). Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 6 launched with Wear OS 4 but has since received the upgrade to Wear OS 5. Among the improvements in Wear OS 6 is a 10% battery life increase for some models.
Keep in mind that the Galaxy Watch 6 still has roughly two years of software support left, so it should eventually get the boost to Wear OS 6.
Separately, Samsung confirmed that Galaxy Watch models will get Gemini support, replacing Google Assistant. This change will hit Galaxy Watch hardware "in the coming months," potentially lining up with the Galaxy Unpacked event where the Galaxy Watch 8 should debut.
Gemini on Galaxy Watch will offer "hands-free assistance using natural voice commands," per the company. It can help with reminders, summaries, and notifications. If prior Samsung launches are any indication, Samsung could launch the Galaxy Watch 8 with extra Gemini and Galaxy AI features, with basic functionality trickling down to devices like the Galaxy Watch 6.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 vs. Galaxy Watch 6: Worth waiting for?
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 could be a worthy upgrade over the Galaxy Watch 6, but only for the right kind of person. If you use your Galaxy Watch for basic smartwatch features — like media controls, messaging, and notifications — there's no reason to toss aside your Galaxy Watch 6. It's running the latest One UI 6 Watch version and will get the boost to Wear OS 6 eventually. In other words, there's a lot of life left in it.
If you're the kind of smartwatch user who craves accurate and advanced health and fitness metrics, the Galaxy Watch 8 becomes a much more enticing option. Samsung introduced a new BioActive sensor with last year's Watch 7 that addresses many of the accuracy problems we had with the Watch 6, and those improvements will likely compound with the Watch 8. If we're lucky, we may even get brand new Watch 8 health capabilities.
Either way, we won't know for sure whether the Galaxy Watch 8 is a clear victor over the Galaxy Watch 6 until the former is officially announced. The good news is that we won't have to wait much longer.
Sure to bring major improvements
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is expected to carryover some of the Ultra's latest improvements, including a fresh design and more health features. Samsung's new BioActive sensor is ripe with potential, and we'll likely see the brand realize some of that potential with handy Watch 8 fitness tools.
Still going strong
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a decent buy in 2025, if only because of its price. You get half the features of a newer model for half the cost, and that may be enticing to some. If you already own a Galaxy Watch 6 and are happy with it, you may not feel inclined to upgrade to the Galaxy Watch 8 this summer.
