Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 The next Galaxy Watch upgrade The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is set to hit shelves later this summer, and should pack a slew of upgrades. The company's executives have already teased an "innovative" new design, and there will likely be new health features to boot. Only time will tell whether it'll be enough to make your trusty Galaxy Watch 6 worth replacing. Pros A fresh, "innovative" design

New health features capitalizing on Samsung's BioActive sensor

A Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic offering for the first time in a generation

Gemini integration with Wear OS 6 Cons No battery life improvements over the older model

Key specs and pricing info are currently unavailable Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 View at Walmart View at Verizon View at Samsung Samsung's last-gen Galaxy Watch The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will be two generations old by the time the Watch 8 eventually debuts, but you wouldn't know it. The Galaxy Watch 6 still runs the latest software, is a solid performer, and is expected to offer the same 40-hour battery life as the upcoming model. However, if you care highly about fitness accuracy, you may feel compelled to upgrade. Pros Improved health features compared to older models, like AFib detection and personalized HR zones

Faster charging

Same 40-hour battery life as newer Galaxy Watch models

Physical rotating bezel option with Watch 6 Classic, digital bezel with Watch 6

Still a few years of software support left Cons Older health sensors

GPS data can be unreliable at times

Inaccurate body composition data

Much like phones, smartwatches became sophisticated over the past decade, limiting the need for annual updates. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 wasn't that much different from the Galaxy Watch 6, for instance. If you needed any evidence of that, Samsung's two-year release cadence for Classic and Ultra models is a good indicator. But with a Galaxy Watch 8 on the horizon, is it finally time for Galaxy Watch 6 owners to consider an upgrade?

The answer might just be yes. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 likely won't be official for another few months, there's reason to believe it'll offer features that build on Watch 7 improvements. We have leaks and rumors predicting a design change, new health sensors, and other fitness features.

Want an early look at how the Galaxy Watch 8 might compare to the Galaxy Watch 6? Here's the speculative breakdown.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 vs. Galaxy Watch 6: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Galaxy Watch 6 side-by-side/ (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 launch date is far from official, but leakers have tipped that the company will host a Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City sometime in mid-July. That tracks with past Galaxy Watch launches, as the last two generations launched on July 10 and July 26 in 2024 and 2023, respectively. That means the launch is only months away, and leaks should intensify as that date gets closer.

The big uncertainty is whether Samsung will raise prices this year, as the ongoing U.S. tariff situation ensures price hikes are always a possibility. However, we haven't seen any leaks regarding price increases for the Galaxy Watch 8 series yet. If pricing remains the same, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 8 could start at $299, and the 44mm Galaxy Watch 8 could start at $329.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 launched at those exact same prices roughly two years ago, but has since come down in price. You can pick up a Galaxy Watch 6 for around $150 to $180 in new condition at major retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. Color options include Graphite, Silver (44mm only), and Gold (40mm only).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 vs. Galaxy Watch 6: Design and hardware

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (left, black) and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (right, silver) stacked. (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Samsung is already making bold claims about the Galaxy Watch 8's design, even before it is publicly announced. The company's corporate VP of MX Division, Daniel Araujo, previewed the upcoming smartwatch by saying it'll feature an "innovative design" in a Q1 2025 earnings call.

Specifically, Araujo said Samsung plans to "launch a new Galaxy Watch with an innovative design and enhanced health-related features." It's all part of an effort to grow Galaxy wearables "with a strengthened premium experience while expanding our lineup across all price segments."

It's unclear what exactly Samsung is referring to by an "innovative design," because there are only so many ways to design a smartwatch. Likely, the Galaxy Watch 8 will take a few design cues from Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra. There have been reported internal talks at Samsung about a squircle smartwatch design, and a squircle chassis with a circular display — like the Ultra — could be a way for the company to achieve this.

A set of leaked graphics of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 and 8 Classic with a "squircle" design and a "Quick" button on the latter. (Image credit: Android Authority)

This seems to be the path Samsung plans to take with the Galaxy Watch 8, as a set of leaked images reveal a similar look in device mockups. It's also another indicator that the company indeed plans to launch a Watch 8 Classic variant for the first time in a generation. Otherwise, current rumors indicate Samsung will retain the same general form factor, with 40mm and 44mm variants, for the Watch 8.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

How does that compare to the current Galaxy Watch 6? If the rumored design changes actually happen, the Watch 6 will have a completely different look due to its circular chassis. This could be a pro or a con, depending on your style preferences. The screen sizes will likely be the same between models, even if the Watch 8 has a larger case size as a result of its squircle housing.

If Samsung doesn't change the display itself on the Galaxy Watch 8, both models will sport the same Super AMOLED panels with matching resolutions. The Galaxy Watch 7 was offered in 1.3-inch, 432x432, and 1.5-inch, 480x480 display options, just like the Watch 6 that came before it. Both watches are also expected to offer IP68 water and dust-resistance certifications while meeting military durability standards.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (rumored/assumed) Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Display 40mm (1.3-inch, 432x432) or 44mm (1.5-inch, 480x480) Super AMOLED display 1.3-inch (432 x 432), 1.5-inch (480x480) Super AMOLED Protection Sapphire Crystal glass, 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H Materials Armor Aluminum case Aluminum Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, NFC, LTE (optional), GPS, Galileo, Glonass Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, NFC, UWB, LTE (optional), GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal sensor+ Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Battery 300mAh/435mAh 300mAh / 425mAh Charging Fast charging Fast charging supported RAM / storage 2GB/ 32GB 2GB/ 16GB OS One UI Watch 7 (Wear OS 6) One UI Watch 5 (Wear OS 4) [upgradeable] Colors Unknown Graphite, Gold (40mm); Graphite, Silver (44mm)

The big difference between the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 6, in terms of hardware, will be their health sensors. The former will likely include Samsung's latest optical bio-signal sensor, while the latter has a last-generation BioActive sensor. Samsung introduced a newer sensor with the Galaxy Watch 7, but could tap further into it with new features on the Watch 8.

One thing that isn't likely to change much is the battery life. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a 40-hour battery life estimate, and the Galaxy Watch 8 should come with the exact same promise. This is according to a leak that revealed the Galaxy Watch 8's battery specs in regulatory filings.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: XpertPick) (Image credit: XpertPick)

Per the documents above, the bigger Galaxy Watch 8 will get a 10mAh size increase, raising the total capacity to 435mAh. However, the 40mm model won't get any additional capacity, which strongly suggests there will be no battery life improvements for the Galaxy Watch 8 this year.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 vs. Galaxy Watch 6: Software

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (left, black) and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (right, silver) side-by-side. (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Samsung is widely expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 8 with Wear OS 6, which has already been teased ahead of Google I/O 2025 and shown off during The Android Show (at least the stock Pixel version). Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 6 launched with Wear OS 4 but has since received the upgrade to Wear OS 5. Among the improvements in Wear OS 6 is a 10% battery life increase for some models.

Keep in mind that the Galaxy Watch 6 still has roughly two years of software support left, so it should eventually get the boost to Wear OS 6.

Separately, Samsung confirmed that Galaxy Watch models will get Gemini support, replacing Google Assistant. This change will hit Galaxy Watch hardware "in the coming months," potentially lining up with the Galaxy Unpacked event where the Galaxy Watch 8 should debut.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Gemini on Galaxy Watch will offer "hands-free assistance using natural voice commands," per the company. It can help with reminders, summaries, and notifications. If prior Samsung launches are any indication, Samsung could launch the Galaxy Watch 8 with extra Gemini and Galaxy AI features, with basic functionality trickling down to devices like the Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 vs. Galaxy Watch 6: Worth waiting for?

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 could be a worthy upgrade over the Galaxy Watch 6, but only for the right kind of person. If you use your Galaxy Watch for basic smartwatch features — like media controls, messaging, and notifications — there's no reason to toss aside your Galaxy Watch 6. It's running the latest One UI 6 Watch version and will get the boost to Wear OS 6 eventually. In other words, there's a lot of life left in it.

If you're the kind of smartwatch user who craves accurate and advanced health and fitness metrics, the Galaxy Watch 8 becomes a much more enticing option. Samsung introduced a new BioActive sensor with last year's Watch 7 that addresses many of the accuracy problems we had with the Watch 6, and those improvements will likely compound with the Watch 8. If we're lucky, we may even get brand new Watch 8 health capabilities.

Either way, we won't know for sure whether the Galaxy Watch 8 is a clear victor over the Galaxy Watch 6 until the former is officially announced. The good news is that we won't have to wait much longer.