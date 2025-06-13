Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic A new classic The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is expected to make its debut alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 some time in July. Fans can expect a mix of Watch 8's design and last year's Watch Ultra. It should be less expensive than the Watch Ultra, which means it could be a big hit if Samsung plays its cards right. Pros Rotating watch bezel to make a return

Advanced health features with new BioActive sensor

Three hardware buttons including a custom action button (rumored)

Should be cheaper than the Ultra Cons Expected to come in just one size

Samsung's finest The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra costs a premium but you get the best battery life, a unique design, and a very bright display. It's meant for rugged outdoor use and it has the looks to go with it. The Ultra can be a bit too large though for some, and the lack of a rotating bezel or crown might just sway buyers towards the Classic instead. Pros Striking design makes a real impression

Bright, protected display

Noticeable Exynos & battery boost

Revamped heart rate accuracy

Dual-band GPS comparable to Garmin

Built-in LTE support Cons Should've had a proper crown

Too heavy, thick for some wrists

Very expensive

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic fans are in for a treat this year as Samsung is finally expected to launch a successor with the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. After skipping the Classic model with the Watch 7 series, the upcoming Watch 8 Classic is expected to resemble a blend of the standard model and the 2024 Galaxy Watch Ultra, based on leaked renders. This also means it might just compete with the Watch Ultra in terms of battery life and maybe pricing.

This begs the question: between the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs. Galaxy Watch Ultra, which smartwatch offers better value? We should be able to answer this with more certainty once the Watch 8 series officially launches, but until then, we can definitely speculate based on all the information we have about it.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs. Galaxy Watch Ultra: Design and display

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SammyGurus)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is expected to feature a design similar to the Galaxy Watch Ultra, based on some leaked images from the One UI 8 Watch code. The rough illustrations show a squircle frame with a circular display, and what looks like three buttons on the right. The Watch Ultra debuted a third Quick Button, and it appears that the Watch 8 Classic might also receive it.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic render, as seen above, gives us a clearer image of what we might expect the new Classic to look like. Unlike the Watch 6 Classic, which came in two sizes, the Watch 8 Classic is expected to come in a single size, and this could be a 46mm or 47mm case. It's expected to have the same AMOLED display size of 1.5 inches as the Galaxy Watch Ultra, along with a similar resolution of 480 x 480 pixels. Other expected specs include a brightness of at least 2,000 nits and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The rumored dimensions of the Watch 8 Classic put it at 14.2mm in thickness, which is thicker than the Watch Ultra. Samsung typically doesn't count the width of the sensor underneath, so we hope this 14.2mm measurement includes that as well. If not, the Watch 8 Classic might just end up being one of the thickest smartwatches, which can be concerning.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is large and imposing, weighing 60 grams and measuring 12.1mm in thickness (excluding the sensors). The design is also quite striking, as the case doesn't look like your typical smartwatch. In fact, it bears a striking resemblance to the Apple Watch Ultra, another very expensive smartwatch. The titanium frame around the display gives the Galaxy Watch Ultra an added level of durability.

It also has one of the best displays on any Samsung watch. The Watch Ultra features a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 480 x 480 pixel resolution and a maximum brightness of up to 3,000 nits. It comes in three colors: Titanium Silver, Titanium Gray, and Titanium White. It lacks a rotating bezel, which the Watch 8 Classic will most likely have, but you do get a third customizable Quick Button for jumping in and out of activities.

Besides the usual durability certifications like MIL-STD-810H, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is also rated for 10ATM water resistance, which is double that of most other watches. It's also tested to survive in chlorinated or salty water, which means you can safely go swimming with it in a pool or the ocean.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs. Galaxy Watch Ultra: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SammyGurus)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic launched at $429 for the 47mm version, and we expect the single size variant of the Watch 8 Classic to come in at roughly the same price, if not a bit more. This puts it between the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Watch Ultra.

There is no word on the processor yet, but we believe the Watch 8 Classic may continue to use the Exynos W1000 SoC from the Galaxy Watch 7 series. This was introduced just last year, and Samsung has been known to reuse its smartwatch chips across multiple generations. We might get a tweaked version of the chip for better efficiency, but I don't think we'll see any massive changes. The Watch 8 Classic will likely have at least 2GB of RAM, along with 32GB of storage.

As for battery capacity, the Watch 8 Classic is expected to have a 450mAh battery, so slightly larger than the standard Watch 8 (and Watch 7) but smaller than the Watch Ultra. We'll still have either 10W or 15W inductive charging, and the Watch 8 Classic would also most likely not work with the reverse wireless charging feature on Samsung phones due to the redesigned BioActive sensor.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (rumored/expected) Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Dimensions 46 x 46.5 x 14.2 mm (46m or 47mm) 47.4 x 47.4 x 12.1 mm Display 1.5-inch display, exact specs unknown 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480x480 pixels resolution Durability & Case Material Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal, 5ATM water resistance, IP68 & MIL-STD-810H certification Titanium & Sapphire Crystal, 10ATM water resistance, IP68 & MIL-STD-810H certification Weight Unknown 60.5g Chipset / SoC Unknown Exynos W1000 RAM & Storage 2GB & 32GB 2GB & 32GB Navigation & Physical Controls Home, Back & Quick buttons, and Touchscreen Home, Back & Quick buttons, and Touchscreen Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.3, LTE (optional), GPS, and NFC LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 2.4/5GHz, NFC, GPS (L1+L5), Glonass, Beidou, Galileo Battery & Charging 450mAh 590mAh OS One UI 8 Watch (Wear OS 6) One UI 6 Watch (Wear OS 5)

The Galaxy Watch Ultra launched at $649, although Samsung is now officially selling it for roughly $450. That's a significant discount and brings it closer to what the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic might ultimately cost. In fact, the LTE version of the Watch 8 Classic may be the same or slightly more expensive than the Ultra when it launches. This would really make you think doubly hard before picking one.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is powered by the Exynos W1000 SoC, and it has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Health and fitness tracking performance was very good, although GPS positioning wasn't as accurate as a Garmin watch. Overall, we found the fitness hardware to be much stronger compared to previous generations when we reviewed it.

The Watch Ultra is the best Samsung watch for those who require the ultimate battery life. Samsung promises 60 hours with the always-on display enabled, and this is something we managed to achieve in our testing. Charging is not the fastest, as in our experience, it typically takes about two hours to fully charge the watch from an empty battery.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs. Galaxy Watch Ultra: Software

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will most likely come with the latest One UI 8 Watch, which should be based on Wear OS 6. One of the significant additions will be Gemini replacing Google Assistant, as this is something both Samsung and Google have confirmed. Some of the new things you can do are ask Gemini to remember your gym locker number or summarize your last email, all from the watch.

We'll also be seeing many new Samsung Health upgrades coming to the Watch 8 Classic. Some of these features would include a new metric called "vascular load," which monitors your daily cardiovascular system and provides alerts if you're engaging in excessive activity. The Health app will also feature a "personal health coach" that provides tips on weight loss, helps you achieve your sleep goals, and updates you on your overall health progress.

Along with these new features, we should also see the same or tweaked BioActive sensor for heart rate, ECG, SpO2, and skin temperature tracking, carried forward from the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The redesigned BioActive sensor from last year's models allowed the Watch Ultra to monitor a new metric called AGEs Index, but this was just one of "many new advanced features" that were planned.

This means we could see some new health metrics being added to the Watch 8 Classic, which should eventually come to the Watch Ultra in the next big software update.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs. Galaxy Watch Ultra: Which one is better?

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SammyGurus)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has yet to be officially launched, but based on what we know so far, it appears to be a solid middle ground between the Watch 8 and the Watch Ultra. The rotating bezel would be a significant incentive for purchasing this model, as it makes navigating menus and features more seamless, especially when the touchscreen is unavailable. The mix of a squircle watch frame with the circular display actually looks kind of cool, if the Classic ends up looking like the leaked renders.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra will still have its niche fans, and those who need the extra ruggedness won't mind spending a premium for it. For most people, though, the Watch 8 Classic would be a better choice and would be one of the best Samsung watches to buy. It should deliver the aesthetics of the Watch Ultra, have longer battery life than the standard Watch 8, and have a more approachable price for most users.