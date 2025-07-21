Google Pixel 10 Pro XL The next Pixel The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL will iterate on what Pixel phones do best, finally improving performance thanks to a Tensor G5 chipset and 16GB of RAM. This 6.8-inch powerhouse is tipped to be the best Pixel yet, albeit without camera upgrades and a similar design. Pros TSMC-based 3nm Tensor G5 chip (expected)

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is set for an official reveal in August, and it'll be the top model in Google's upcoming flagship lineup. The company is holding a Made by Google event on Aug. 20, and that's where we'll see the Pixel 10 Pro XL for the first time. While it will surely be Google's best Pixel phone yet, the real question is how it will compare to the rest of our favorite Android phones.

At the top of the list is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which has a big price tag and an even bigger feature set. With a powerful processor, versatile quadruple rear camera system, and large display, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is often regarded as one of the best, well-rounded Android phones out there. We don't know exactly how the Pixel 10 Pro XL will compare, but we can get a decent idea from current rumors and leaks. Let's dive in.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Pricing and availability

Google officially announced a Made by Google event set for Aug. 20, starting at 1 p.m. ET. The company is teasing new "Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more," and that will almost certainly include the unannounced Pixel 10 Pro XL. Pre-orders for the device are rumored to start that same day, with full availability beginning Aug. 28.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is tipped to start with 256GB of storage, with upgrades to 512GB or 1TB available. Since the phone might not be available in the smaller 128GB base capacity, it will reportedly start at $1,199, an increase of $100 compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It's rumored to be sold in Sterling Gray, Light Porcelain, Midnight, and Smoky Green colorways.

Even with a rumored price hike, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will cost less than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at full price. The phone was announced on Jan. 22, 2025, and was officially released Feb. 7. Samsung sells the Galaxy S25 Ultra for $1,299, and it starts with 256GB of storage, with upgrades up to 1TB available. You can get it in Titanium Black, Gray, Silverblue, or Whitesilver colorways.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Design and display

Google seemingly isn't planning a major design overhaul for the Pixel 10 Pro XL, per the latest leaks and rumors. By this point, we've not only seen alleged renderings for the device but also real-life shots. If these turn out to be true, we're looking at a design language that's quite similar to the Pixel 9 Pro XL. There's a pill-shaped camera bar, a matte back, polished side rails, and rounded corners.

It's possible that the dimensions are tweaked slightly, and early case samples support that prediction. However, we still expect the Pixel 10 Pro XL to keep a similar form factor to the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which measured 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm and weighed 221 grams. After all, both phones have a 6.9-inch screen and the same hardware, according to rumors.

It'll likely be a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED panel capable of 120Hz refresh rates and at least 3000 nits of peak brightness. The resolution is said to be 2992 x 1344 pixels, which is the same as last year. Covering the display will be Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and it'll also serve as the rear glass.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a similar footprint, with dimensions measuring 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm. In fact, it'll likely be both thinner and lighter than the Pixel 10 Pro XL. That's despite the Galaxy S25 Ultra offering a bigger, 6.9-inch screen and space for an internally stored S Pen stylus.

The display is a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED with support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rates and a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. It's covered by Gorilla Armor 2, which is anti-glare in nature and will help with outdoor visibility. The rear glass is Gorilla Glass Victus 2, just like on the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Samsung opted for a titanium construction on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which helps with strength and weight.

Both the Pixel 10 Pro XL and the Galaxy S25 Ultra are expected to sport an IP68 rating against dust and water ingress.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Hardware and specs

Google is set to upgrade the internals of the Pixel 10 Pro XL, per reports, to the Tensor G5 chipset, which is no surprise. The bigger deal is that the Tensor G5 chip is said to be fabricated by TSMC, rather than Samsung Foundry, and will use the advanced 3nm process. As part of the switch, Google is said to be moving to more custom internal components, perhaps improving Pixel's optimizations and efficiency gains.

With a Google-designed chip, more custom components, and TSMC fabrication, the Tensor G5 could help the Pixel 10 Pro XL become the most efficient and smooth Android phone yet. The phone is expected to launch with Android 16 out of the box.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra will still be the performance champion, despite all of Google's expected improvements. It is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy mobile platform, which is the fastest available for Android phones. It's particularly excellent for AI tasks, and it will be interesting to see how the Tensor G5 compares.

Notably, the Galaxy S25 Ultra ships with 12GB of RAM, whereas the Pixel 10 Pro XL could launch with 16GB by default.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (rumored/assumed) Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Display 6.8-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 3000 nits (peak) 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate Processor Google Tensor G5 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Memory 16GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Front Camera 42 MP, f/2.2 12MP (wide) Rear Camera 1 50 MP, f/1.7 wide 200MP Wide, AF, OIS Rear Camera 2 48 MP, f/1.7 ultrawide 50MP Ultrawide, AF, OIS Rear Camera 3 48 MP, f/2.8 5x periscope telephoto 10MP 3x Telephoto, AF, OIS Rear Camera 4 N/A 50MP 5x Telephoto, AF, OIS Camera Features Best Take, Add Me, Magic Editor HDR Portraits, Selfie AI ISP, Nightography, High-res Macro, High-res Zoom, Log Video Battery 5,200mAh 5,000mAh Charging 39W wired, 23W wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse-wireless Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, UWB 5G (sub-6GHz, mmWave), Wi-Fi 7, UWB Biometrics Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition Ingress Protection IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front and rear glass) IP68, Corning Gorilla Armor (front glass), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (rear glass), Titanium Dimensions 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm Weight 221 grams 218 grams Software Android 16 One UI 7 w/ Android 15 (upgradeable)

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely win, at least on paper. It has four rear camera sensors, and the system is highlighted by a 200MP wide camera. On top of that, you get a 50MP ultrawide, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. Put simply, this may be the most versatile system available in the U.S. market, fit for any situation.

Google's Pixel 10 Pro XL is rumored to keep things exactly the same as its predecessor. That would mean three rear cameras, starting with a 50MP, f/1.7 main camera. The secondary cameras would be a 48MP ultrawide and a 48MP periscope telephoto lens, with the latter being capable of 5x optical zoom.

There's more than meets the eye here, as hardware is only part of the story. If you prefer Samsung or Google's computational photography and color science profiles, that may be reason enough to choose one phone over another.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: To wait or to buy?

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are sure to be competitors immediately after the former's release. With the Galaxy S25 Ultra getting older, it'll likely see discounts that will help it match or beat the $1,199 price point of the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Samsung's use of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset will ensure the Galaxy S25 Ultra has an edge, even over the Tensor G5 processor in the newest Pixel.

There will be clear reasons to pick the Galaxy S25 Ultra over the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Aside from performance, the Galaxy has a larger display and S Pen support. It also brings along five total cameras and a combination of Google AI and Galaxy AI features. All of these could be deciding factors for people in the market for a great Android phone.

Still, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will have plenty of reasons to exist. It's slightly more compact, runs Pixel UI over One UI, and has Google's efficiency and optimization. It'll just be hard for Google's highest-end flagship to beat the Galaxy S25 Ultra on paper.