What you need to know

Thinborne recently dropped a "Super Thin" case collection for the upcoming Pixel 10 series, despite no official Google confirmation of available devices.

Users have jumped on these, as Thinborne states, they've all sold out.

There's a chance that we will see the same four Pixels as we did last year, as early rumors highlighted Google codenames for them, as well as a series of leaked renderings.

Thinborne has dropped a whole collection of "Pixel 10 cases" ahead of any official word from Google.

The case maker published a new collection of Pixel 10 cases to get consumers ready for the series later this year. Allegedly, judging by the listing, we're to expect a Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 XL, and a Pixel 10 Pro Fold again this year. These cases sold out rather quickly on their main website. Thinborne advertised its cases as "Super Thin" with MagSafe technology.

These cases make it seem like we're seeing the same Pixel design as the 9 series; however, a closer look suggests there could be some slight variations with the 10. Thinborne's cases feature a larger cutout at the top left-hand side, which could be for the Pixel 10's SIM slot, as we've seen rumored before. Even the bottom features three cutouts, one for its USB-C slot and two for its (alleged) shifted speakers.

While some cases can feel a little clunky, Thinborne states these Super Thin cases feature their "thinnest," minimalistic design. Thinborne also touts the grip on these thin cases that will hopefully keep you away from heartbreaking drops.

The inclusion of MagSafe technology on the case itself means users can enjoy wireless charging capabilities, if we're to expect this same range of devices for the Pixel 10 series.

The Pixel 10 series sticks with four?

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Nothing is confirmed yet (of course), but it seems Thinborne is playing off a number of Pixel 10 rumors that suggested we'd see the same four phones in 2025. Last September, an early Pixel 10 rumor claimed Google had already started development for the new series with the following codenames: Frankel, Blazer, Mustang, and Rango. These names concerned the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold, respectively.

At the time, designs hadn't been speculated yet; however, rumors from this past winter might've given us something to think about. A host of rumors from a social media tipster gave us a rumored glimpse at the Pixel 10 series, which could look exactly like the 9 series. It seems Google could stick with the same large camera bar, rounded corners, flat display, and the like.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even the early Pixel 10 Pro Fold leaked renders suggest a phone that won't diverge much from last year's.

These are design elements Thinborne has seemingly adhered to in its early Pixel 10 case collection.

Additionally, rumors claim the base Pixel 10 could feature a triple camera setup, like its higher-tier friends. Consumers could see a strong telephoto lens arrive on the model later this year.