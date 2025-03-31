What you need to know

Three leaked renderings, reportedly of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, suggest Google might not veer much off its 9 series designs.

The foldable looks largely similar to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with a similar rear camera housing, cover display, and internal designs.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold rumors have been scarce; however, the phone may see another August launch this year.

Starting the week is an alleged leak involving the potential design of Google's next foldable phone.

A trio of supposed renderings of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold were surfaced from Android Headlines, which purport an extremely familiar phone. Funnily enough, the rumored renders even showcase the next device in the same Porcelain color as its predecessor, so perhaps that's to be expected once again. Regarding its hardware, the alleged imagery suggests the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will continue to feature a similar cover display (in design) to the 9 Pro Fold.

The publication didn't give specifics; however, it claims the next iteration is the "spitting image" of what we received last year.

There's a centered punch-hole selfie camera on the external display, too. Internally, the renderings show a screen with seemingly thick bezels and a right-corner oriented selfie camera — like 2024. Google may continue to feature rounded corners for its next foldable phone, which has become expected. Moreover, the rear camera array may continue to host three cameras. Consumers may see this as a 48MP primary lens, a 10.5MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto.

The publication claims the device could be offered at a "lower price point" compared to last year. Additionally, there's speculation that Google could trim down the phone's thickness, though it's unclear by how much. Other rumors include the Tensor G5, 16GB of RAM with 256GB or 512GB internal storage.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

As a reminder, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold features an 8-inch Super Actua Flex display and a 6.3-inch cover display. Considering how similar these renders suggest the next version will be, there's a chance consumers may see specs like this once more. Both the cover display camera and the internal one are 10MP on last year's model. Battery-wise, the 9 Pro Fold contains a 4,650mAh setup and 45W wired charging.

Information concerning the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has been scarce, but it's been expected ever since the 10 series' codenames were leaked last fall. In that leak, it was stated the series would see the following names: Frankel, Blazer, Mustang, and Rango. These are for the base Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and the 10 Pro Fold, respectively. Elsewhere, Google reportedly finished designing its first fully custom Tensot G5 chip — which is to be built by TSMC — earlier this year.

The chip is expected to bring improved performance over the G4, as well as better battery life for Google's next phones. What's more, it was rumored that the G5 would pack more AI (to no one's surprise) like "Speak to Tweak" and a feature similar to Samsung's Sketch to Image.

It's still early to get too excited over what's rumored for the Pixel 10 Fold, as the device is speculated to launch in August once again.