The Google Pixel 10 has a model number, according to GSMA database entries

With the Google Pixel 9 already about six months old, we're already starting to look ahead to the Google Pixel 10 series. It looks like Google is, too, because four new GSMA database entries point to the presumed model numbers for each Pixel 10 variant, according to a report from SmartPrix. For those unfamiliar, this IMEI database is hosted by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) and phones are added to it as they near regulatory approval.

The four unreleased smartphone models added to the GSMA database have Google, Inc. listed as the manufacturer — all but confirming these are part of the Google Pixel 10 series. These models are expected to be the Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

According to the entries, the Google Pixel 10 series will have the following model numbers:

Google Pixel 10: GLBW0, GL066

Google Pixel 10 Pro: G4QUR, GN4F5

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: GUL82

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: GU0NP

Compared to the average leak, these listings are extremely reliable because they come straight from the GSMA and Google. Typically, phones start appearing in databases and regulatory filings as they get closer to release. Due to the new Pixel release window in August, the Pixel 10 series is likely about six months away — that's why we're starting to hear more about the unreleased devices now.

You'll notice that the Pixel 10a isn't listed here, and that's because it's still over a year away from release. The Google Pixel 9a, a midrange phone and a successor to the Pixel 8a, isn't even out yet. Although the release for the Pixel 9a is nearing, it makes sense that the Pixel 10a isn't more than a rumor right now.

Speaking of rumors, you can read all about the Google Pixel 10 series and everything we want to see in this complete guide.