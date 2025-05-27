What you need to know

Another Pixel 10 rumor speculates on the available color options for the series, such as Obsidian, blue, Iris (Purple), and Limoncello (Yellow) for the base model.

The Pro and Pro XL variants could see Obsidian, too, but with the added green, grey, and white options alongside it.

A recent Google leak involved the Pixel 10 Pro as it reportedly appeared on site for commercial filming.

Leaks are pouring in about Google's upcoming Pixel series and the styles you might find it in.

These leaks were posted by MysticLeaks on Telegram, which claims there might be four options available during the Pixel 10 series launch (via 9to5Google). We're still expecting the Pixel 10 series to debut with the same batch of phones as the Pixel 9 series did. The rumors lean into that; however, only the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL were mentioned.

The tipster claims the base Pixel 10 could arrive in four colors: Obsidian, blue, Iris (Purple), and Limoncello (Yellow). This color array is slightly different than the Pixel 9's Peony (pink), Wintergreen (minty green), Porcelain (white), and Obsidian.

The remaining colors for the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL are as follows:

Obsidian

Green

Sterling (Grey)

Porcelain (White)

Pixel 10 Prep

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

As previously mentioned, a rumor from 2024 suggested Google is interested in keeping four phones in its lineup. The rumor supposedly discovered the codenames for the three slab phones and the next foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Rumors have continued, with the most recent one involving the Pixel 10 Pro at a filming site. It seems Google was caught recording the eventual commercial for the device/series, which gave us a clear look at its design.

Now, the Pixel 10 series isn't expected to sport any huge design changes, and the leaked "commercial look" kind of doubles down on that. It seems the phone will continue to feature its big camera bar, rounded corners, and flat edges/display.

Elsewhere, an Android Central exclusive indicates the Pixel 10 could be in for an unexpected display upgrade. It seems there's a chance for the series to sport a PWM dimming rate upgrade that would change the smartphone game for those who are affected. While this doesn't concern a huge portion of users, there's a subset of people who are deeply affected by the PWM dimming rate, often suffering from harsh headaches.

If Google brings such improvements to the Pixel 10 series, it would alleviate one problematic struggle.