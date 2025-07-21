What you need to know

Official-looking renders of the base Pixel 10 have popped up, flaunting its colors and camera tweaks before its August 20 debut.

It appears Google is ditching the chill tones for a more vibrant, in-your-face palette this year.

A telephoto lens could be joining the base model, but the catch is that the device may have smaller main and ultrawide sensors.

Renders that look straight from Google have just popped up, teasing the base Pixel 10 ahead of its August 20 reveal and giving us an early peek at the color options and some camera tweaks.

Android Headlines appears to have gotten its hands on official Pixel 10 renders, hinting at four fresh color options: Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Limoncello.

Obsidian is back as the usual black, but the Pixel 10 is mixing things up with three new colors. Limoncello leans into the yellow-green combo we've seen in earlier leaks; Indigo takes after the Bay blue and darkens it up, and Frost lands somewhere between light blue and a soft purple tint.

Ditching the chill tones

The latest leak suggests Google is taking a more daring turn with its design. While past models, like the Pixel 9, leaned into subtle tones, the upcoming Android phone lineup looks way more vivid and saturated. The tech giant is clearly not shying away from color this time, possibly aiming to give the Pixel 10 a more confident look that grabs attention right out of the gate.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

One interesting takeaway from the Pixel 10 leak is that Porcelain (Google’s go-to white or off-white shade) might be getting the axe. It’s been a staple across Pixel releases, but its absence this time around, possibly in favor of cooler tones like Frost, points to Google leaning into a more colorful direction with its design choices.

There was talk earlier that Google might tie certain Pixel 10 colors to specific storage options. The base model was rumored to stick with 128GB, while the Pixel 10 Pro could start at 256GB or higher. If that holds true, colors like Limoncello might only show up on certain configurations. This means your storage choice could end up deciding your color, too.

Telephoto for the base model?

The renders also corroborate recent rumors that Google may have reworked the Pixel 10’s camera setup. The glass section on the camera bar is now wider, making room for a third lens: a telephoto, which is surprisingly showing up on the standard Pixel 10 this time.

But there’s a trade-off: adding the telephoto lens might come at the cost of smaller sensors elsewhere. Reports suggest the main rear camera could drop from 50MP to 48MP, and the ultrawide might shrink from 48MP to just 12MP.

In related news, Google has just teased the Pixel 10 series on its official store. With launch day getting closer, we’ll probably see even more leaks roll out, shedding light on the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup.