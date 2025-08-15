What you need to know

A recent leak claims to have discovered the regulatory listings for the Pixel 10 series' batteries in the EU.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL listing alleges a 5,078mAh battery with a "B" level efficiency rating, while the 10 Pro grabs a 4,707mAh battery, estimated to run for 51 hours before charging.

A leaked base Pixel 10 listing claims it could see a battery slightly higher than the 10 Pro at 4,835mAh.

Google's event for the Pixel 10 series takes place on August 20.

It feels like the Pixel 10 series is just itching to tell us about all itself—way before Google, might we add—as another leak suggests its batteries in more depth.

A post by YTechB highlights the apparent regulatory listings, from the EU Energy Labelling, for the upcoming Pixel 10 series (via 9to5Google). The publication's snapshots allege that the Pixel 10 Pro XL will be the "giant" in this new series, which sounds pretty much like what we got last year. The leak states the 10 Pro XL is listed with a 5,078mAh battery; however, its supposed "energy efficiency" rating is only a "B." The publication adds that the Pixel 10 Pro XL has been estimated to last roughly 48 hours before needing a charge.

On the other hand, there's the Pixel 10 Pro, which has supposedly received a 4,707mAh battery, estimated to last 51 hours. The extended life on its battery per charge seems to tie into its "A" rank battery efficiency.

Curiously, the leak states the base Pixel 10 offers a slightly higher 4,835mAh battery (over the Pro model) with an "A" in efficiency and an estimated 49 hours before needing to charge. The alleged battery for the base model is 135mAh larger than the Pixel 9. The publication notes another interesting detail: the Pixel 10 series is rumored to have batteries that can la

Pixel 10 series might bring some power

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Battery rumors haven't been that prevalent lately; however, there was one from the end of June that mentioned the 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL. In that one, the Pixel 10 Pro's 6.3-inch display was alleged, as well as a 4,870mAh battery. This creates quite a strange narrative, considering the latest leaks claim this capacity is slightly lower than originally theorized. If anything, it's dropped the Pixel 10 Pro under the base model, which seems strange when you think about it.

The rumors from June add that the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL could see 29W and 39W charging capabilities, respectively.

The 10 Pro Fold hasn't been left out, as a more recent leak seemingly shone a light on its entire spec sheet. It seems this model could receive an IP68 rating and support for Qi2 wireless charging. August 20 is when we can expect Google's event for its Pixel 10 series device and more, so the wait's almost over.

For more news and information on Google's upcoming phones, check out our Ultimate Guide.