Rumors allege the Pixel 10a could debut "much earlier" this year, putting it in a slot sometime near the "year's end."

Moreover, other leaks surfaced about its colors and wallpapers, stating the device could drop in black, blue, dark blue, red, and green options.

Rumors have continuously placed the Tensor G4 in the Pixel 10a's future, as well as some older storage.

A little unexpected leak has reportedly surfaced, as a tipster now claims to have discovered the potential Pixel 10a's colors and wallpapers.

In a leak today (Sep 29) by Telegram tipster MysticLeaks, some information regarding Google's potential plans for the Pixel 10a was discussed. To start, the post alleges that the company could have five Pixel 10a color variants in development for its expected debut. Those variants could include black, blue, dark blue, red, and green.

The tipster claims that these device colors aren't baseless, as they could line up with a selection of wallpapers that have leaked, too.

The wallpapers for the Pixel 10a sort of mirror the ones we see for the larger Pixel 10 flagship series. The colors are sleek and almost silky in nature, bending across the display, like ribbons. The wallpapers echo the colors the tipster alleged on Telegram, and these typically go hand-in-hand for default purposes. There is one wallpaper that was leaked that resembles a few brush strokes on a piece of white paper.

It seems like the paint brush one could be for the rumored dark blue Pixel 10a option. It's unclear if this is just an alternative or the "default" for that model, just to change things up.

These rumors claim that we might have a Pixel 10a launch closer than we think. MysticLeak claims Google could release the model "much earlier this time, perhaps by the year's end."

Only whispers about it

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MysticLeaks / Telegram) (Image credit: MysticLeaks / Telegram) (Image credit: MysticLeaks / Telegram)

Pixel 10a rumors have been pretty light, though there was a really early report that supposedly spotted its initial development. This was back in January when a rumor claimed to have spotted Google's development of the Pixel 10a; mind you, this was well before we got our hands on the flagship Pixel 10. Those rumors claim the Pixel 10a could feature a "slightly boosted" Tensor G4 chip.

The rumormill quieted until the most recent rumors this month, claiming it could be a complete snooze-fest.

This report calls back to the initial one from January that said the Pixel 10a could sport the Tensor G4, albeit "slightly boosted." If true, this would be the third year in a row that Google's mid-range line has done so. Additionally, Google is reportedly also looking into downgrading the device by implementing the older UFS 3.1 storage, instead of rocking UFS 4.0. There's speculation that with such alleged specs, the Pixel 10a could miss out on Magic Cue.