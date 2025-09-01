What you need to know

The Pixel 10a might stick with the Tensor G4, marking three years in a row for the midrange Pixel line.

It’s tipped to use UFS 3.1, falling behind most midrange phones that have already moved to UFS 4.0.

Magic Cue, the new on-device AI feature for calls and contextual info, probably won’t make it to the Pixel 10a too.

Leaks point to the Google Pixel 10a sticking with the Tensor G4 chip from the Pixel 9, and a leaker says other parts of the hardware might not see much change either.

Google’s “a” series has always been the cheaper option, usually keeping the same processor as the flagship but cutting back on things like the camera and battery. The Pixel 10a might also see Google cutting corners with its chipset.

An earlier report suggested that Google was debating whether to give the Pixel 10a the newer Tensor G5, like the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup, or reuse the Tensor G4 from the 2024 Pixel 9 series.

Now, a new leak points to the latter and adds details that might disappoint Pixel fans. Mystic Leaks claims the Pixel 10a will ship with older UFS 3.1 storage, while most mid-range and flagship Android phones have already upgraded to faster UFS 4.0.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Mystic Leaks) (Image credit: Mystic Leaks) (Image credit: Mystic Leaks)

Sticking with slower UFS 3.1 storage on the Pixel 10a would be a bummer, especially for a phone expected to get seven years of updates because it could start feeling sluggish pretty quickly.

Google only moved to UFS 4.0 on the Pixel 10 series for models with 256GB or more, and that upgrade brings faster speeds and better power efficiency. If the 10a misses out, that’s a step back.

Camera compromise and missing AI perks

Another downside is that the Pixel 10a likely won't have a telephoto camera, even though the standard Pixel 10 now includes one. It’s also expected to miss out on Magic Cue, Google’s new on-device AI feature that offers live, context-aware information during calls and chats.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's one small bright spot, though: the Pixel 10a’s display might see a slight bump, reaching 2,200 nits, which is just a touch brighter than the 9a’s 2,000 nits.

With the Pixel 10a still months from launch, Google could still change things, but for now, all signs point to a pretty uninspiring device that’s unlikely to wow anyone.