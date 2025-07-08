Google Pixel 10 Raising the bar The Google Pixel 10 launch is likely around the corner, and we have a feeling it's going to be an exciting phone, primarily thanks to its new chip. The Tensor G5 is supposed to be a big upgrade over previous generations, which means it should finally be able to hold its own against Qualcomm's finest. Add to that a rumored telephoto camera and hopefully more advanced display dimming technology, and the Pixel 10 should be worth waiting for. Pros Should be the same price as the Pixel 9

Tensor G5 SoC should be a lot more competitive

Larger battery with quicker charging (rumored)

Higher PWM dimming for the display (hopefully)

Telephoto camera expected

Will ship with Android 16, with exclusive AI features Cons Those hoping for a new design will be disappointed

The king of small phones The Samsung Galaxy S25 is one of the few good compact flagships that exist, and it's cheaper than the Pixel 10. It offers fabulous performance, very good software with useful AI features, equally long software update commitment as a Pixel, and a timeless design. Some areas where Samsung should have improved upon would be the battery size, charging speeds, and the cameras, which are still many generations old. Pros Smaller form factor with slim bezels

Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset with 12GB RAM

New and improved Galaxy AI features

One UI update is fresh, fun, and genuinely great

Refined design with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on front and back Cons Relatively small 4,000mAh battery

Slow 25W wired charging speeds

Same camera system as Galaxy S22

Google really hit its stride with the Pixel 9 series in 2024. While the new design might not be for everyone, we think it looks fantastic, and we're glad the upcoming Pixel 10 will continue with it. Rumored to launch in mid-August, the Google Pixel 10 is expected to come in at the same price as the Pixel 9 but with some big changes that we've all been waiting for. It could very well be the best compact flagship of 2025. Speaking of which, this makes the Galaxy S25 its biggest rival.

Meanwhile, Samsung's entry-level flagship model is often neglected, as compromises to battery size and charging speeds deter most buyers. It hasn't had a proper camera upgrade in years, which means newer models have easily raced past it. Deciding between the Google Pixel 10 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 won't be easy, especially since they'll likely cost roughly the same.

The Pixel 10 isn't official yet at the time of publication, so we have to rely on leaks and rumors for now. Based on our expectations, the Pixel 10 has the potential to surpass the Galaxy S25 as the compact flagship king. Here's how the features of both phones compare.

Google Pixel 10 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25: Design and display

The Google Pixel 10 is expected to look pretty much identical to the Pixel 9, and that's alright in our books. We just got a massive design overhaul last year, so no one's surprised about this. The expected dimensions of the Pixel 10 (and, by extension, the 10 Pro) are 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.6mm. Other than being 0.1mm thicker, the rest of the dimensions are the same as those of the 9. Based on some of the early cases we've obtained, the Pixel 10 is expected to have a slightly larger camera bar, which means Pixel 9 cases won't fit the 10.

This would make the Pixel 10 slightly thicker and with a larger footprint than the Galaxy S25. We really hope Google makes the 10 lighter, as the Pixel 9 was nearly 200g, which was way heavier than the 162g Galaxy S25. We should also expect some new colors for the 10, along with an IP68 dust and water resistance. We could hope for an IP69 rating, which would put it above the S25. Build quality will be top-notch thanks to an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (or better) for the front and back.

Displays on Pixels have long been a weak link. While the Pixel 9 increased the peak brightness of the panels to 2,700 nits, it still employs a 240Hz PWM dimming frequency, which is problematic if your eyes are sensitive to flicker. We should hopefully see this fixed on the Pixel 10, as Google exclusively told Android Central in April 2025 that they "are aware and investigating this."

The Samsung Galaxy S25 won't wow you with its look, much like an iPhone, but it's something that's been refined over the past several generations. It, too, comes in multiple pastel shades, including some exclusive colors, if you buy it directly via Samsung's online store. It boasts similar levels of build quality, featuring an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass on both the front and back. It's IP68 rated for weather resistance, and it's more compact and lighter than the Pixel 10.

The display on the Galaxy S25 measures 6.2 inches with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel, and a high brightness of up to 2,600 nits. The display is crisp and easily legible outdoors on a sunny day, and it has a much higher PWM dimming rate of 480Hz compared to the Pixel.

Google Pixel 10 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25: Hardware and specs

The Google Pixel 10 is not expected to receive any price increase, which means it should continue to cost $799 for 128GB of storage and $899 for 256GB. This would make it slightly pricier than the Galaxy S25. The big change that we're all excited to see is Google's Tensor G5 chip, which will be its first smartphone SoC designed completely in-house and manufactured by TSMC.

All previous Tensor chips were based on Samsung's Exynos chip designs, which weren't really helping in any way. With a new design and fabrication partner, The G5 should hopefully be able to go head-to-head or even beat the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Besides getting a bump in raw performance, we should hopefully see a larger battery, too, with quicker charging. The second major change rumored is the inclusion of a telephoto camera on the base Pixel 10. This has usually been reserved for just the Pro models in the past, but with this addition, the Pixel 10 would be more Pro than ever.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Google Pixel 10 (speculative) Samsung Galaxy S25 OS Android 16 One UI 7 (Android 15) Display 6.3-inch 120Hz Actua OLED, 2424x1080, HDR, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 2700 nits max 6.3-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 480Hz PWM, HDR10+, 2600 nits max Processor Tensor G5 Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Rear cameras 48MP main + 10.8MP telephoto + 12MP ultrawide 50MP main + 10MP telephoto + 12MP ultrawide Front camera 10.5MP 12MP Ingress protection IP68/IP69 IP68 Connectivity Global 5G, Satellite SOS (U.S.), Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6 (India), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 7, bluetooth 5.4, NFC Security Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Battery 4,970mAh 4,000mAh Dimensions 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2mm Colors Unknown Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Coral Red, Blue Black

The Samsung Galaxy S25 typically sells for a lower price today, even without any major sales, making it a better value. Even the top-end 256GB variant now costs around $779.99 on Samsung's website, which is significantly lower than what the Pixel 10's equivalent is expected to cost.

One of the best features of the Galaxy S25 is its solid and dependable performance, considering the compact and lightweight design. Gaming performance is very good; it doesn't heat up as much, and the display is easy on the eyes in low light. All the cameras are great, too, but it's nothing spectacular since the sensors have been recycled from older models once again.

The same applies to the battery life, which is acceptable for the phone's size, but it could have been improved. You should still get a full day's worth of use on one charge but don't expect much more. Charging is still stuck at 25W, which is somewhat disappointing for a phone at this price.

Google Pixel 10 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25: Software

Unlike the Pixel 9, which didn't launch with the latest version of Android at the time, the Pixel 10 will most likely ship with Android 16 this time since the stable version is already available for the Pixel 9 series. You can also expect the seven-year OS and security update commitment to continue with the Pixel 10. As it is customary to include exclusive software and AI features with every new Pixel generation, you should expect the same for the 10 series, too.

The Tensor G5 will undoubtedly unlock new AI and on-device capabilities that will only be possible on the Pixel 10, not on older models. According to some leaks, we can expect new ways to edit photos and videos after they've been taken, as well as a new video stabilization technique that's said to offer gimbal-level steadiness.

Samsung is no slouch when it comes to software updates, as the One UI 8 beta (based on Android 16) for the Galaxy S25 series has been out since May 2025. The stable version should launch anytime once Samsung's new foldables are unveiled.

During the time spent trying out the beta, we found significant improvements in speed when performing AI tasks, multitasking is more effortless, some intuitive tweaks have been added to Quick Share, and reminders and routines are more powerful. Like the Pixel 10 (most likely), the Galaxy S25 will also receive seven years of OS upgrades.

Google Pixel 10 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25: Which one should you buy?

If the rumors are indeed true and the Pixel 10 gets that telephoto camera, larger battery, and more eye-friendly display, you may want to consider the Pixel 10 over the Galaxy S25. We feel Google's AI features are more useful, the Pixel 10's design is bolder, and you'll always be ahead of Samsung when it comes to getting the latest Android flavor and features. It's going to be more expensive at launch for sure, but with trade-in offers and other pre-order discounts, you should be able to offset some of the premium.

The Galaxy S25 is a solid phone, no doubt, and it's a great value buy if you can find it at a discount during Amazon's Prime Day sale. Our primary concern with buying a Samsung flagship around this time is that there is an expiry date on the free use of Galaxy AI, which is expected at the end of 2025. This means Samsung will likely offer certain (read: most commonly used) Galaxy AI features as part of a subscription package, which would incur an additional monthly or yearly expense.

Google doesn't really do this (not yet anyway), which means nearly all AI features on the Pixel 10 would be free to use indefinitely. That is, unless you want to use more advanced AI models, which require a Google One subscription.