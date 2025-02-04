The Galaxy S25 is boring, but a Dbrand skin fixes that

Gadget Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

Not to exaggerate, but I have seen bars of soap that are more physically attractive than the Samsung Galaxy S25. If you are as unaroused by the mundane design of the S25 series as I am, there's a little hack to switch things up. Dbrand's slick skins for the S25 lineup can give your Galaxy S25 a much-needed facelift almost instantly.

I always advocate for protective phone cases, but this is the one time I'll break my own rule. Not because you shouldn't use a phone case — you definitely should, especially if your fingers are as slippery as mine. Purely aesthetically speaking, however, a phone's skin looks far more appealing than a case.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Don't get me wrong, the curved edges of the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are welcome changes that make it much more comfortable to hold the phones. The S25 devices aren't ugly, either. However, the trio looks nearly identical to last year's S24 lineup, and it's starting to get very stale.

Dbrand launched its Galaxy S25 skins even before the boring phone series itself. I have used the brand's skins before, as have many of my colleagues here at Android Central. We've all always loved the ease with which a Dbrand skin can be applied, their cost-effectiveness, and their high quality.

The instructions are simple enough to follow and very straightforward. All you need is a good head on your shoulders, a hairdryer to get the perfect application, and about 15 to 20 minutes of your time.

There are various sorts of Dbrand skins available for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. You can choose from intriguing patterns, solid monochromes, and leather finishes. Dbrand gives you the leeway to jazz it up to your heart's content.

You could always choose plain black, but that would defeat the purpose of giving your device a makeover. Instead, I say opt for louder colors like the yellow Area 51 (Hazard) pattern or the glow-in-the-dark Glow Circuit skin.

(Image credit: Dbrand)

Available in black, brown, and tan, the leather skin is especially fantastic. It has that grainy texture only genuine hide can produce and adds a ton of grip. In his review, Nick Sutrich described it as a "time-honored classic" that only gets better looking over time.

Unfortunately, beauty comes at a cost. The leather skins cost $34.95 as opposed to the $16.95 starting price of other basic skin designs. That's admittedly a lot for glorified "premium" stickers that don't do much in terms of drop protection for your Galaxy S25. You're paying purely for the looks, added grip, and maybe some basic scratch protection on select covered body parts of your phone. However, it could be well worth it to give your phone a classy look.

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

We're in an era where smartphones are finally fun again. In a world of pink Google Pixels with large camera bars and leather-backed OnePlus phones that can be chucked in the dishwasher, Samsung's been busy copying and pasting the same Samsung Galaxy S blueprint over and over again.

That's exactly why I say, despite the lack of protection and potentially steep cost involved, go get yourself a Dbrand skin to make your S25 more interesting. And if you're clumsy, you can always add a slim clear case for your S25, S25 Plus, or S25 Ultra to add impact absorption.