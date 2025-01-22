Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases 2025

The largest S25 model comes with a whopping 6.9-inch display. It's only fitting you get one of the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases to safeguard its integrity. Phone cases can switch up the look of your phone, improve impact resistance, and add plenty of cool functions to your S25 Ultra.

If you look up all the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases available right now, you might feel you're in over your head. That's why I've scoured the galaxies to find you the most reliable S25 Ultra cases, gathered right here for your ease.

Maximize your S25 Ultra's lifespan with these durable cases

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Stock on the very best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases today

Despite the slight size differences, the Galaxy S25 Ultra can actually wear select S24 Ultra cases. However, I don't recommend this because the fit won't be perfect, which will affect factors such as impact absorption and drop-proofing. So, choose one of the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases that were meant to be used with the device.

Which phone cover is perfect for your S25 Ultra? That's a very tough question, mainly because the answer is subjective. However, a few simple factors appeal to every kind of user. Drop-proofing, thinness, MagSafe support, and a few colorways are the main factors anyone buying a case prioritizes. Based on this, Mous has the best overall case for your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The British brand's Clarity 3.0 MagSafe Case for Galaxy S25 Ultra has scored sides for additional grip, adds impact absorption to your device, and comes with a magnetic ring for Qi2/MagSafe support.

The Mous Clarity 3.0 MagSafe Case might be too expensive for some users, which is why I love the i-Blason Cosmo case. It costs less than $30, comes with military-grade drop-proofing as well, and includes a screen protector so you don't have to spend money on one separately. There's a MagSafe ring embedded in the back and the S25 Ultra case comes in both clear, semi-transparent, and opaque designs. How versatile is that?