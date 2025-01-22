Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases 2025
This phone is large and in charge. Get some high-grade cases to bolster drop protection.
The largest S25 model comes with a whopping 6.9-inch display. It's only fitting you get one of the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases to safeguard its integrity. Phone cases can switch up the look of your phone, improve impact resistance, and add plenty of cool functions to your S25 Ultra.
If you look up all the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases available right now, you might feel you're in over your head. That's why I've scoured the galaxies to find you the most reliable S25 Ultra cases, gathered right here for your ease.
Maximize your S25 Ultra's lifespan with these durable cases
Best overall
The lovely Mous Clarity 3.0 MagSafe Case in Iridescent is an ombre number that adds robust shock absorption and MagSafe support to your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Its sides are ribbed for extra grip.
Best budget
Carrying Caseology's, Spigen upgraded the Nano Pop with MagFit for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This bold case works with magnetic accessories, adds military-grade drop protection, and is super budget-friendly.
Best thin
Constructed with real Kevlar, this slim S25 Ultra case is MagSafe-enabled, extremely lightweight and thin, and sports prominently raised lips around the camera unit for good measure.
Best grip
Embrace Dbrand's unique patterns on your S25 Ultra's body. Unlike Dbrand skins, the Grip Case is drop-proof, comes with super grippy sides, and has a magnetic ring baked in.
Best rugged
A brand close to my heart, the SUPCASE delivers hardy cases that can be thrown off the staircase. The military-grade drop-resistant UB Mag XT for the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a camera cover slash phone stand and MagSafe support as well.
Best clear
Clear cases are a dime a dozen, but the i-Blason Cosmo does things differently. This S25 Ultra cover comes with a built-in screen guard, 10ft drop-proofing, and various see-through and opaque patterns. The clear options are clearly the best-looking ones.
Best wallet
The dark purple faux leather on the Vena vCommute Case looks fabulous on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Looks aside, this military-grade drop-tested case has an awesome secret wallet compartment on the back that doubles as a kickstand.
Stock on the very best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases today
Despite the slight size differences, the Galaxy S25 Ultra can actually wear select S24 Ultra cases. However, I don't recommend this because the fit won't be perfect, which will affect factors such as impact absorption and drop-proofing. So, choose one of the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases that were meant to be used with the device.
Which phone cover is perfect for your S25 Ultra? That's a very tough question, mainly because the answer is subjective. However, a few simple factors appeal to every kind of user. Drop-proofing, thinness, MagSafe support, and a few colorways are the main factors anyone buying a case prioritizes. Based on this, Mous has the best overall case for your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The British brand's Clarity 3.0 MagSafe Case for Galaxy S25 Ultra has scored sides for additional grip, adds impact absorption to your device, and comes with a magnetic ring for Qi2/MagSafe support.
The Mous Clarity 3.0 MagSafe Case might be too expensive for some users, which is why I love the i-Blason Cosmo case. It costs less than $30, comes with military-grade drop-proofing as well, and includes a screen protector so you don't have to spend money on one separately. There's a MagSafe ring embedded in the back and the S25 Ultra case comes in both clear, semi-transparent, and opaque designs. How versatile is that?
