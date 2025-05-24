Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge cases 2025

Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge as a sleeker, considerably more lightweight variant of the S25 Ultra but without the same bulk to it. Measuring just 5.8mm wide, it's the slimmest smartphone in the world right now. Naturally, a phone of such noble stature can only make do with the very best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge cases — if you want to use one, that is. I highly suggest an extremely thin case so it doesn't take away from the beauty of the device. Here are all the best suitable options.

Keep it minimal with these slim Galaxy S25 Edge cases

CASETiFY S25 Edge Impact Magnetic Case $70 at CASETiFY Best overall CASETiFY doesn't go gentle on the pricing, but you get hundreds of cool designs and reliable durability in exchange. The Impact Magnetic Case supports magnetic accessories, boasts 8.2ft drop protection, and military-grade impact-proofing. Spigen Liquid Air for Galaxy S25 Edge View at Amazon Best thin What's the point of having the world's thinnest phone without a thin case? Spigen offers this suave, affordable and impact-resistant case called the Liquid Air for Galaxy S25 Edge that bearly adds any bulk but sports military-grade drop protection. Ringke Onyx for Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge View at Amazon Best texture Ringke Onyx adds grip in the classiest possible way with this textured Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge case. It has powerful magnets baked into the back and is made of a lightweight TPU material. SPIDERCASE Magnetic Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Case View at Amazon Best color options The SPIDERCASE Magnetic Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Case comes with a magnetic ring and kickstand built-in. Besides these features and the amicable price, the sheer number of assorted colors available make it enticing. Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit for Galaxy S25 Edge View at Amazon Best clear case There are plenty of good clear cases for the S25 Edge, but the Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit Case in Neo One is the coolest transparent one available right now. It has an x-ray pattern of the insides of the device and magnetic support. Crave Dual Layer Case for Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge View at Amazon Best affordable pick Crave's Dual Layer Case for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge comes in half a dozen monochrome shades with a dotted anti-slip texture on the rear. It's one of the cheapest S25 Edge cases and promises robust shock resistance.

You might not want to put a case on your S25 Edge, but the right case will change your mind

Compared to the S25 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has the same main camera and Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. This slim new breed of Galaxy phones caters to the sort of user who values weightlessness. That's why I have prioritized thinness above all else when curating this buying guide for the best S25 Edge cases.

If price isn't a key factor, the CASETiFY S25 Edge Impact Magnetic Case is the best option from every viewpoint. It's a slim bumper cover that hardly adds anything to the S25 Edge, but at the same time, you don't have to sacrifice drop-proofing either. There's a magnetic ring baked into the case so it supports wireless charging and magnetic accessories. CASETiFY has hundreds of unique designs, patterns, and customizability options. The brand's collaborations are on par with none other, partnering with global franchises like Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Jujitsu Kaisen. It's every pop culture nerd's dream phone case brand.

I'll admit, $70 for a phone cover might be too rich for your blood. If money is an object, avert your gaze from CASETiFY and look at brands like Spigen and Ringke. Both case makers make exceptionally durable and stylish phone covers for all the best Android phones, but don't break the bank. For such a sleek device like the S25 Edge, I recommend the super-thin Spigen Liquid Air above all else. It misses out on support for Qi2 and MagSafe accessories, but the slim profile paired with an affordable price tag makes it a worthwhile buy.