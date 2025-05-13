What you need to know

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 Edge, a "beyond slim" fourth variant in the S25 series, emphasizing a balance of premium design and pro-level performance.

The device features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy, and incorporates advanced Galaxy AI features.

It shows up with a dual rear camera system consisting of a primary 200MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

Available for pre-order starting today and in stores on May 30th, the Galaxy S25 Edge comes in Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue, with prices starting at $1,099.99 for the 256GB model.

Samsung's "beyond slim" device has finally arrived.

The company, in a virtual Unpacked event, unveiled the slim fourth variant of the Galaxy S25 series: the Galaxy S25 Edge. According to Samsung, this phone "strikes a new balance of premium, pro-level performance," and is crafted with both style and strength in mind.

While the phone's design has been previewed several times since its announcement, we hadn't had the opportunity for hands-on experience, and Samsung had been pretty tight-lipped about it. Nevertheless, several leaks have provided a somewhat solid preview of what to expect from this "ultra-slim" device

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Starting with the phone's design, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a durable titanium frame with rounded corners, which boasts a slender 5.8mm profile and weighs 163g. Despite its sleek design, the screen is protected by the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, giving the device additional resiliency.

The Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display that offers smooth scrolling and responsiveness with its 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display is enhanced by a vision booster and adaptive color tone for optimal viewing in any environment.

At its core, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy, much like the rest of the variants in this lineup. This chip will help with the advanced Galaxy AI features, which this phone is said to come with, including Galaxy AI-powered editing features, like Audio Eraser and Drawing Assist.

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia / Android Central)

The Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a vertical, dual rear camera setup. Its primary 200MP wide-angle lens has optical image stabilization and an F/1.7 aperture to help capture 40% brighter images in low-light settings.

This lens also offers 2X zoom, but can go up to 10X digital zoom with the help of AI. The other lens is a 12MP ultrawide camera with an F/2.2 aperture, allowing users to capture more elements in their photos. As for its selfie camera, the device is equipped with a 12MP lens.

Furthermore, the device will come with Android 15 out of the box, along with Samsung's One UI 7, just like the other Galaxy S25 phones. The Galaxy S25 Edge also gets all the quirks of the OS, including features like Now Brief and Now Bar, which now showcase third-party app integrations helping users keep up with their day-to-day tasks.

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia / Android Central)

Despite its impressive specs, the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a relatively compact 3,900mAh battery, suggesting that the Korean OEM traded off battery capacity to maintain the device's thin profile. The phone can reach up to 55% charge within 30 minutes, using the 25W wired adapter, and is also compatible with Qi2 wireless charging.

Additionally, the sleek phone gets an IP68 dust and water resistance certification, which gives the device comprehensive protection from dust.

As expected, the Galaxy S25 Edge also gets access Gemini's latest features like Gemini Live camera and screen sharing capabilities. The phone will also feature Galaxy Samsung Wallet’s soon-to-be-released Tap to Transfer feature, that makes sending money as easy as a phone bump.

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia / Android Central)

The Galaxy S25 Edge shows up with a premium price point, with a price tag of $1,099.99 for the 256GB storage option and $1,219.99 for the 512 GB.

That said, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in three colorways: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icy Blue, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The device is available for preorder starting today via Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung.com, with in-store availability starting on May 30.