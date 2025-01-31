The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is admittedly not the most exciting hardware upgrade we were hoping for, but some of the new Galaxy AI features make you want to give it a second look. One in particular that caught our attention the most during our hands-on with the S25 series is the new Audio Eraser feature. Samsung says this will let you remove unwanted sounds from any video stored on your S25 device, and you can even fine-tune which sounds you wish to subdue or remove altogether.

If you've pre-ordered a Galaxy S25 device like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, here's how to use the Audio Eraser feature in your Gallery app.

How to use Audio Eraser on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series

1. Open the Gallery app on your S25 device and find the video you wish to edit.

2. When previewing the video, tap the Sparkle icon from the bottom to take you directly to the Audio Eraser page.

3. Alternately, you can tap Edit (pencil icon) below the video, and the Audio icon on the far right on the next screen. Then, tap Audio Eraser for the AI to analyze the video.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

3. After a few seconds, you'll be presented with a few options. Tap Auto to autmatically remove any background noise in the video.

4. Depending on the types of sounds in the video and how legible they are, Galaxy AI will give you up to six options to manipulate.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. You can then choose individual sounds like Voices, Noise, Music, etc., and adjust the intensity for each.

6. The Hear original button in the upper-left corner of the screen lets you quickly compare your edits to the original audio.

7. Once you're satisfied with your edits, tap Done and Save copy. This preserves your original video in case you need it.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Note: Audio Eraser can detect up to six types of sounds such as Voices, Music, Wind, Nature, Crowd, and Noise. Samsung cautions users that it's possible for the AI to not recognize all sounds, every single time, as it largely depends on the source audio quality and recording condition of the video.

Audio Eraser is not the sole reason to get the Galaxy S25, but it's compelling

If you've used the Google Pixel 8, then you would have noticed that this Audio Eraser feature in the Galaxy S25 series is a lot like the Audio Magic Eraser on the older Pixels. The big difference though is that Samsung's implementation works completely on-device and doesn't send anything to the cloud for processing, according to Samsung. You can manipulate a many more types of sounds (six in total) compared to what Google offers. Audio Eraser can work on any video that you have stored on your device, so it doesn't have to be recorded by the S25 device itself.

The big question probably on you mind right now is, will Audio Eraser come to the Galaxy S24 series or older flagships? This is something Samsung hasn't confirmed nor denied yet. You can try out the latest beta of One UI 7 on the S24 series if you come under the supported regions, but make sure you backup all your data first. I don't think Samsung will release Audio Eraser for older Galaxy flagships as it's one of their new marquee feature that it will want exclusively for the new phones.

This could be due to hardware processing restrictions or simply because it might want to force users to upgrade. Either way, if you must have this cool new feature, you'll have to spring for the latest best Samsung phone.