What you need to know

One UI 8 beta is supposedly testing a new Audio Eraser that zaps background noise live as you watch.

Instead of digging through menus, just tap the Audio Eraser icon while watching a video in the Gallery app.

It’s purportedly not staying locked to the Gallery app—One UI 8 will reportedly bring Audio Eraser to Notes and Voice Recorder, too.

The latest One UI 8 beta build has apparently sneaked in a nifty upgrade to Samsung's existing AI feature, scrubbing out background noise from your audio and video more quickly and easily than before.

One of the standout tweaks in the One UI 8 beta is a smarter Audio Eraser. Tipster Ice Universe (via SamMobile) says it can now strip background noise from videos you're watching without needing to enter editing mode first.

The tipster had earlier shared a clip showing the feature in action, but it’s since been taken down.

As per the leak, One UI 8 is set to roll out a next-gen real-time Audio Eraser once it hits the stable channel. Instead of editing videos to clean up background noise, this new feature handles it live while you are watching.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

One-tap cleanup

Before, you had to go through the Galaxy AI button and fiddle with a separate Audio Eraser screen. In One UI 8, just tap the Audio Eraser icon in the bottom right while watching a video in the Gallery app, and the background noise is gone. In short, this update makes wiping out background noise way easier.

Audio Eraser made its debut with the Samsung Galaxy S25 and One UI 7. Part of the Galaxy AI toolkit, it's not just for the latest and greatest Samsung phones — the tech giant has been rolling it out to older flagships through updates, too.

This feature lets you manually tap into AI to tone down background noise in videos, so the main vocals or music stand out loud and clear.

Right now, though, Audio Eraser only works in the Gallery app. Nevertheless, One UI 8.0 is supposedly letting you use it in other Samsung apps like Notes and Voice Recorder too.

Samsung's upcoming foldables may get first dibs

The souped-up version of this feature is tipped to land first on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, which are likely the first to roll out with the full-fat One UI 8 out of the box.

It's worth noting that Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the supposed Audio Eraser upgrade just yet. Still, the leak points to the company doubling down on sharpening its Galaxy AI tools.