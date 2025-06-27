What you need to know

Samsung's recent One UI 8 beta reportedly detailed new lock screen customization in its "What's New" splash screen.

The software tease a new lock screen that "fits to your photos," which lets the number morph around people and animals on your lock screen.

One UI 8's beta hit the Galaxy S25 series in late May before Beta 2 landed earlier in June, and there's speculation the software could launch in July.

Some clips on social media reportedly highlight a new Samsung trick for your One UI lock screen for its next OS.

As reported by X tipster Toprak, the latest One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S25 Ultra detailed a lock screen customization addition in its "What's New" page (via Android Authority). The splash page detailed a "Try a lock screen clock that fits to your photos" feature addition. When scrolling through the new additions in more detail, Samsung's video clip shows how the lock screen clock will morph around items in your chosen photo.

From the tipster's clip, the clock can recognize and shift around a person's head or other items in your photo for a more modern, artistic approach to your lock screen. In the beta, Samsung itself says this new clock function "works with people and animals."

This lock screen change grants the clock its own unique font when morphing. Depending on the angle or slant/curve in a photo, the clock will elongate or increase its size to fit perfectly alongside it. The publication also cites prominent tipster Ice Universe, who spotted one important aspect: this stylistic change only works when the lock screen is fully active.

When using Samsung's AOD (always-on display), the morphing aspects of the clock remain neutral; however, when the lock screen is fully awakened, it will shift around the photo, as expected.

One UI 8 has a lot on the way

New lock screen customization feature (One UI 8 BYFB) pic.twitter.com/vDuPitpec6June 26, 2025

One UI 8 finally hit the Galaxy S25 series at the end of May. The initial beta packed a ton of upgrades to what users found in One UI 7. Already, the beta showcased improvements for the Now Bar and Now Brief, bringing more customized insights and suggests for daily tasks. Auracast is picking up audio connection via QR code scanning. Additionally, in One UI 8's beta, users can sync with multiple Auracast devices.

A couple of more apps like the Reminders app and the Calendar picked up updates, as well.

On a related note, Samsung's Gallery app was spotted with a new feature: "Private Album." Designed to keep your sensitive photos and videos away from prying eyes, this feature had led speculation to believe its a "simpler" version of Samsung's Secure Folder, which might also get an upgrade. This one would be specifically dedicated to your photos and videos without having to set up Secure Folder just to see that content. This is expected to arrive alongside One UI 8.

It's unclear when One UI 8 (Android 16) will hit Samsung's devices, though there are rumors that its next foldable will debut with the software (with the stable release alongside it).