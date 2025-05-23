What you need to know

One UI 8 beta, built on Android 16, makes its first appearance via Samsung's Members app, signaling an imminent release.

Samsung already confirmed Android 16 for Galaxy devices this summer, and it appears the One UI 8's release will likely align with the launch of their next foldable smartphones.

The banner was seen on the Members app on Galaxy S25 devices in regions including the U.S., Germany, Poland and India.

One UI 7 is still being rolled out to some older Galaxy devices in certain regions, but the company seems to be having plans for introducing the next iteration very soon, starting with a beta.

Samsung has issued an official notice through its Members app on Galaxy devices, indicating that One UI 8 beta, based on Android 16, is coming soon. The notice outlines steps for testers to follow before installing the upcoming beta.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

According to Tarun Vats on X, the banner started showing up for Galaxy phone users in Korea, Germany, the U.K., Poland, and India (I could see it on my Galaxy S24 Ultra as well). It also hints that the One UI 8 beta will be up for the latest Galaxy S25 series, and the predecessors are likely to get it soon once the rollout of the first beta begins.

The latest reveal comes after the recent Android Show from Google, in which Samsung has already confirmed that its Galaxy devices would be getting Android 16 “this summer.” It is likely the update will be right around the upcoming Galaxy foldables launch, which is also probably happening in summer — considering the previous iteration launches.

Great news!!The new Beta Program page is now live in the Samsung Members app for Germany & Korea!No registrations yet — but we're getting very close 👀 pic.twitter.com/3CGV5nDxP0May 23, 2025

On the other hand, even before the beta releases, some folks had a chance to try out the One UI 8 already, and it hinted at several new features coming to the Android-16-based operating system. One notable feature includes an audio upgrade to the Now Brief introduced in One UI 7. Dubbed Audio Brief, it will be able to give users the personalized summary of the day, showcasing weather, other suggested content — but in audio format.

Further, per the recent leaks, the One UI 8 is also expected to bring an all-new redesigned weather app. It will include new 3D avatars, which react to weather forecasts, including enhanced elements like jackets, caps, and umbrellas. The weather app should also include improved animations and realistic backgrounds than before.

There will likely be much more to come with One UI 8, but we'll have to wait until the beta launches to dive in.