One UI 8 introduces 3D avatars in the weather app that react to forecasts, featuring enhanced elements like jackets, caps, and umbrellas.

The app boasts improved animations and realistic backgrounds with beautiful landscapes, though most categories and data points remain similar to the current version.

On the other hand, the One UI 7 has begun rolling out in regions like Korea, the U.S., and the U.K.; users in India and Germany are still awaiting the update.

While several Galaxy phone users in some regions still await the One UI 7 update, a new leak has revealed some of the new features that Samsung’s next operating system, the One UI 8, is bringing to the table.

One UI 8 has been spotted in several instances over the past few weeks, and the latest leak has revealed Samsung’s new native weather app and enhanced design elements that it is bringing to the Galaxy users (via 9to5Google). An X user, Gerwin van Giessen, has shared a couple of screenshots of the One UI 8 Weather app alongside a Reddit user who has shared the app in action.

An X user, Gerwin van Giessen, has shared a couple of screenshots of the One UI 8 Weather app alongside a Reddit user who has shared the app in action.

The most notable change is the new 3D avatars that react to the forecast. While the previous iterations gave a flat look to the avatar animation, the One UI 8 weather app adds a 3D look, which certainly appears interesting. Alongside the 3D look, the avatars also carry certain elements like a jacket, a cap, or an umbrella, which also look more enhanced and complement the forecast than before, and appear pretty cool to look at.

The animations while sliding through other aspects of the One UI 8 app also appear to be improved over the current model. Alongside the avatars, the background also appears realistic with beautiful landscapes, which is a new addition. However, most of the categories and data points look similar to the current version of the native Weather app.

It is still unclear why Samsung hasn’t included the new weather app in the One UI 7 despite bringing numerous changes to the operating system. And the One UI 7 rollout, on the other hand, has been kind of wonky as Samsung has begun rolling out the update as promised early this month, but only for certain regions like Korea, the U.S., and the U.K. Meanwhile, Galaxy S24 series users in regions like India and Germany are still waiting for the much-anticipated One UI 7 update.