Best Google Pixel 10 Pro XL cases 2025

The extra-large Pixel 10 needs some extra protection in case you drop it.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is the tallest of the Pixel 10 bunch, making it heavier and harder to hold on to. This means you're more likely to drop it, so don't underestimate the saving power of an honest-to-goodness phone case. Apart from one rugged pick, none of the phone cases in this guide are weighty or bulky. Look for impact resistance in addition to thinness when buying a Pixel 10 Pro XL case.

Meet the very best Pixel 10 Pro XL cases that you can buy right now

Magnetism is the best feature of Pixel 10 Pro XL cases

Magnetism is crucial for a solid Pixel 10 Pro XL case. The highlight of the Pixel 10 series is the proper launch of Qi2 magnetic wireless charging. Google's Pixelsnap lineup of accessories includes chargers and stands. They showcase how useful this feature can be. If you miss out on the benefits of magnetism because of a phone case, you might as well stick with the last-gen Pixel 9 Pro XL instead.

You know what's amazing about the best Google Pixel 10 Pro XL cases? A large portion of them cost less than $30, with some prices as low as under $20! There's no need to break the bank to get an excellent protective case, even with MagSafe or Qi2 integration in tow. Even the certified Made by Google case from Mous costs $45, which is cheaper than Google's own case. Available in some stunning colors like Hot Coral, the Mous Super Thin Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Case has Qi2 support, a soft microfiber lining, and decent scratch and drop resistance. Its thinness is second to none, with the only exception being the Thinborne 600D Aramid Fiber Magnetic Case. Considering the fancy Thinborne option costs a whopping $70, that's an impressive feat.

Budgets can get quite constricted. If you're scraping the bottom of the barrel at this point, you can go for the most cheerfully cheap case of the lot. The FNTCASE Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Translucent Matte Case costs only $12, and you even get a screen protector with it. Talk about value! I have tested FNTCASE's products before, and they're quite sturdy, almost as good as brands like TORRAS and ESR, so it's not like you have to compromise on quality either. A big bonus is that you also get magnetic support baked into it.

