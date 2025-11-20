Which OnePlus 15 color should you buy?

So, you're considering getting the OnePlus 15. That's probably why you're wondering which OnePlus 15 color you should buy. There are three colorways to choose with this iteration, each available in 16GB/512GB as well as 12GB/256GB storage options. This makes it easier to choose a color worry-free.

All the best OnePlus phones always come in a black option, along with a few interesting textures. This year it's an all-matte affair across the board. If you want a glossy finish or a leather back, you're out of luck. Let's take a good look at all the options available.

The OnePlus 15 leans heavy on matte finishes

The color you choose should emulate your personality

When deciding on which OnePlus 15 color to buy, think about the right color that matches your persona. A phone is such a personal possession. It often reflects who we are as people. Thus, picking a colorway when buying a phone is not always as straightforward.

I'm in love with the OnePlus 15 in Ultra Violet because it's one of my favorite colors. And if there's one thing about people who love purple, they go all in on that obsession. But my feral attachment to the shade aside, Ultra Violet is the most unique offering with the 15 series. It has a fantastic duochrome hue with a purple and opal mixture. The matte finish somehow subdues and enhances the color shift at the same time, and the shiny purple frame looks luxurious.

But if you're not big on colorful shades, then the monochrome options like the beige Sand Storm and plain black Infinite Black are probably better suited for you. Scratches and dirt stand out more on lighter colors like Sand Storm, so if you're planning on using the OnePlus 15 without a phone case, I'd suggest opting for Infinite Black to play it safe.