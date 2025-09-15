Which Samsung Galaxy S25 FE color should you buy?
A new Fan Edition from Samsung just came out. Here are all of its shades.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is official, and the good news is that you can already buy it online or from the nearest retail store. Before heading to the shelves, you'll want to decide on which colorway you'd like to buy. Much like 2024's Fan Edition Galaxy phone, the S25 FE comes with silver frames and camera lens mounts. This includes each of the colors of the phone. Unlike the S24 FE though, the S25 FE comes in four shades instead of five and has a matte back rather than a glossy one.
Some of the Galaxy S25 FE shades look better than the others because of color contrast. Get a good look at every hue before you start narrowing down to your final choice.
This year's Fan Edition of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series comes in these four colors
The signature FE color
Every single FE phone ever has offered a dark blue option. Naturally, Samsung didn't skip this signature "Fan Edition" colorway with the Galaxy S25 FE. The silver bits look phenomenal with this matte navy blue variant of the S25 FE.
Dark and mysterious
Matte black and silver go together like peanut butter and jelly. The Jetblack Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has a dark and mysterious allure to it. The shine of the silver frame contrasts wonderfully with the matte blackness of the body.
A wintery shade
If winter is your favorite season, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE in Icyblue is best suited for your icy tastes. This light blue color has a hint of periwinkle thrown in, giving it a soft depth and character.
Keeping it minimal
Less is more, as the minimalists say. What can be more minimal than a plain white shade? Samsung offers this snowy white option for the Galaxy S25 FE. It looks stylish, but you'll probably need to clean it more frequently as white gets dirty very quickly.
The Galaxy S25 FE might come in fewer colors, but it's a vastly improved phone
Cosmetic differences aside, the S25 FE features a better processor, a bigger battery, faster charging, and a few other noteworthy upgrades. If you have your eyes on the device, it's no wonder you're looking to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. Let's consider which of the four color options you should buy.
Among all the colorways of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, the Navy variant is the most iconic of the lot. Samsung has always given us a dark blue option when it comes to FE phones, going as far back as the very first one, which was the Galaxy Note 7 FE. And now, when you think of a Samsung Galaxy model with the Fan Edition moniker, it's impossible not to picture at least one dark blue variant.
Apart from the legacy, the Galaxy S25 FE in Navy is also the most sensible choice. It looks excellent with the silver frame and camera lens mounts, but more importantly, navy blue does a great job of masking fingerprints and dirt. This is helped by the matte finish of the device. Although the lighter colors look nice and Jetblack is another classic color, I say buy the S25 FE in Navy as it looks less boring, is easier to keep clean, and is an iconic colorway.
