Which Samsung Galaxy S25 FE color should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is official, and the good news is that you can already buy it online or from the nearest retail store. Before heading to the shelves, you'll want to decide on which colorway you'd like to buy. Much like 2024's Fan Edition Galaxy phone, the S25 FE comes with silver frames and camera lens mounts. This includes each of the colors of the phone. Unlike the S24 FE though, the S25 FE comes in four shades instead of five and has a matte back rather than a glossy one.

Some of the Galaxy S25 FE shades look better than the others because of color contrast. Get a good look at every hue before you start narrowing down to your final choice.

This year's Fan Edition of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series comes in these four colors

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The Galaxy S25 FE might come in fewer colors, but it's a vastly improved phone

Cosmetic differences aside, the S25 FE features a better processor, a bigger battery, faster charging, and a few other noteworthy upgrades. If you have your eyes on the device, it's no wonder you're looking to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. Let's consider which of the four color options you should buy.

Among all the colorways of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, the Navy variant is the most iconic of the lot. Samsung has always given us a dark blue option when it comes to FE phones, going as far back as the very first one, which was the Galaxy Note 7 FE. And now, when you think of a Samsung Galaxy model with the Fan Edition moniker, it's impossible not to picture at least one dark blue variant.

Apart from the legacy, the Galaxy S25 FE in Navy is also the most sensible choice. It looks excellent with the silver frame and camera lens mounts, but more importantly, navy blue does a great job of masking fingerprints and dirt. This is helped by the matte finish of the device. Although the lighter colors look nice and Jetblack is another classic color, I say buy the S25 FE in Navy as it looks less boring, is easier to keep clean, and is an iconic colorway.