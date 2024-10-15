Which Oura Ring 4 color should you buy?

The Oura Ring is back with a new 4th-gen model that improves on its predecessor in almost every way. From the all-titanium design to the new Smart Sensing technology, the Oura Ring 4 is one of the best smart rings you can buy today.

One of the best things about the Oura Ring Gen 3 was that it was available in two styles with quite a few colors/finishes to choose from. The Oura Ring 4 only has one style (so far), but buyers can still choose from a number of color options to match their personal style. And the best part is that none of the colors are limited to a specific size and vice versa. However, you will have to keep cost into account, as Oura charges different prices for different colors.

So, what are the color options you can choose from, and which is the best for you? Well, we can definitely answer the first question, but we'll help you try to answer the second.

The six Oura Ring 4 color options to choose from

It's about more than color, it's also about cost

You'll find a lot more to choose from here than you will with the Galaxy Ring color options. Every hue of the Oura Ring 4 looks great and it's important that you take into account your current jewelry and that types of things you like to wear. You should also consider your lifestyle; are you more active and often using your hands? If so, the glossy options like silver and gold may not be the best options, as they may likely be easier to scratch and scuff. The brushed metal colors like the Brushed Silver finish may be better options, as it would be much better at hiding those.

However, not every Oura Ring 4 is created the same, and how much you pay will depend on the color option you select. Here's the breakdown of the Oura Ring 4 colors/finishes and their cost:

Silver, Black: $349

Brushed Silver, Stealth: $399

Golf, Rose Gold: $499

Itching for the Gold or Rose Gold Oura Ring 4? You'll be paying the most for those options. Silver and black are rather common options, which is likely why they cost the least, with Brushed Silver and Stealth sitting between these (just $50 more, but $100 less than the pricer options).

That said, no matter which color you choose, you'll end up with one of the best smart rings on the market, featuring an impressive all-titanium waterproof build. Just make sure you take care of it, as smart rings aren't exactly repairable.