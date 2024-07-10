What color Samsung Galaxy Ring should you buy?

If you don't like the color of your phone, you can just buy a case for it. Even for smart watches, you can switch up its style with a myriad of watch straps or even watch cases, if you simply must have all your tech be that perfect shade of teal. But for smart rings, there are no cases or covers: the color you bring home is the color on your finger from now until you buy a new one.

So before you bring home the Samsung Galaxy Ring, let's take a close look at which tint of titanium you're ready to wear day and night for the next few years.

Meet the titillating titanium colors of the Samsung Galaxy Ring

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Samsung Galaxy Ring in Titanium Gold Check Amazon The One Ring (invisibility not included) Yellow gold (18-22 karats) can seem old-fashioned, but Samsung has managed instead to evoke another seemingly magical ring here. But instead of corrupting the hearts of men, it tracks your sleep. Samsung Galaxy Ring in Titanium Silver Check Amazon Silver medals go with everything Shiny and soothingly understated, the silver Galaxy Ring complements almost every color on the planet. When you need a ring that will mesh perfectly with your premium timepieces or barrel of bracelets, silver simply can't be beaten. Samsung Galaxy Ring in Titanium Black Check Amazon Matte majesty If you hate mirror finishes with the passion of a thousand suns, Titanium Black is here for both of us. You might worry that matte black will show scratches more quickly, but it's actually more likely to age with grace.

Color is only half the story with the Samsung Galaxy Ring

I am a steadfast silver girl when it comes to my jewelry for a number of reasons. Despite the karat scale for mixing/color-grading gold, it's embarrassingly easy for gold to clash with itself compared to silver, especially among gold-tinted electronics. Gold can make my pasty skin look pale or sallow, and silver is less likely to irritate my skin.

But the gold on the Samsung Galaxy Ring is like the Ring of Power itself: it's just too alluring for us mere mortals to resist. While that polished, mirror-like finish is going to show fingerprints and smudges like no one's business, when it's clean, its reflections and its clean look evoke a timeless and enchanting style.

We can't promise that the Titanium Gold of the Galaxy Ring will match all your fancy watches or heirloom necklaces, but it does match the Yellow gold of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, looking bold despite its relatively understated design. It's definitely a deeper yellow than we saw on last year's Gold Galaxy Watch 6, but neither the Galaxy Watch 7 nor the swanky new Galaxy Watch Ultra come in any shade of gold.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

Both watches do come in silver, though, so those of you wanting a matching set will likely want to opt for the Titanium Silver Galaxy Ring. Both the Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold are shiny and will likely be quick to show scratches and smudges, as we've seen with previous smart rings.

To avoid Smudge City, we're left with Titanium Black, the only Galaxy Ring with a flatter matte finish. It's nice to see Samsung give us an alternative to the mirror finish, but I do wish the silver could've maybe gotten a more brushed or matte finish like the Titanium Black.

Shiny or subtle, silver or gold, the most important factors here are which one do you think looks best — and the fit. Samsung is offering sizing guides for these rings and you could absolutely take advantage of them once you've chosen your color and are ready to purchase.