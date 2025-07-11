This unique Qi 2 charger deal is almost out of juice — act fast!

Torras is showing that it knows how to make noteworthy accessories. I use the brand's phone cases, and its PolarCircle charger is pretty cool; it has the Qi 2 standard and connects to the back of any phone with a magnetic case, and there's a built-in kickstand that lets you use the phone while it's charging.

But the best feature has to be the built-in cooling solution. There's a fan that blows cool air, and it also utilizes "TEC semiconductor cooling" to ensure the contact point stays cool. This allows consistent 15W charging, and after using it with my iPhone 16 Pro Max a few dozen times, I'll admit that there's no overheating whatsoever. I notice some heat while using other Qi 2 chargers, but that just isn't the case with the PolarCircle. The Qi 2 charger is usually $59, but you can still get it at $44 provided you act right now. There are thousands of deals still live if you're interested in other accessories.

Save 25% Torras PolarCircle Qi 2 15W MagSafe Charger: was $59 now $44 at Amazon The PolarCircle is just as small as other Qi 2 chargers, and while the inclusion of a fan makes it slightly thicker, it's still easily portable. The innovative cooling system is the biggest advantage to this charger, and it ensures the phone doesn't overheat even while gaming. Oh, and there's a built-in kickstand as well. Other retailers: $49 at Torras ✅Recommended if: You need a powerful Qi 2 charger that lets you play games while your phone is charging. ❌Skip this deal if: You need a Qi 2 power bank instead.

The PolarCircle does a great job delivering a consistent 15W charge. While it is bulkier than other Qi 2 chargers I used, you can still take it around anywhere with ease. You get a 2m USB-C to USB-C cable in the package, and the built-in kickstand at the back is a welcome addition. The kickstand swivels 360 degrees, so you can easily position the charger as needed.

The unique cooling solution is designed to ensure there's no overheating, and I tested it while gaming. It does a terrific job ensuring the phone stays cool even during marathon gaming sessions, and that in itself is a huge deal. If nothing else, I'd suggest getting the PolarCircle just for its cooling abilities — the Qi 2 charging is just an added bonus. It is costlier than other Qi 2 chargers, but the cooling mechanism combined with the kickstand makes it worth the price — particularly at the deal price.