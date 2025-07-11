WiiM Amp's Prime Day deal is so good I'm buying two — act now!

The WiiM Amp is easily one of the best audio products I have in my house. The network streaming amplifier is incredible; it delivers 60W of power per channel at 8 ohms — going up to 120W at 4 ohms — and it offers the easiest way to connect passive speakers to the internet.

But you can find plenty of other amps that do the same thing. Where WiiM stands out is its ability to deliver multi-room audio, and the ease of use; its mobile app is loaded with features, and it connects to just about every digital assistant and music platform out there. I used the WiiM Amp with bookshelf speakers for over a year, and I'm buying another two units to connect other speakers I have in the house.

The $299 asking price in and of itself is a bargain, but for Prime Day, you can get the Amp at just $239, and that's just an unbeatable value. I have way too much tech and don't need yet another gadget, but the WiiM Amp is in a league of its own, and it's the next-gen Chromecast Audio alternative I didn't know I needed. Oh, and with deals closing out in a day, take a look at everything that's still on sale.

Save 20% Was $299 now $239 at Amazon There isn't a network streaming amplifier that's as good as the WiiM Amp. It doesn't usually go on sale, so the fact that it's down to $239 is all the incentive I need to pick up another two units. Android Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 ✅Recommended if: You want an amp to connect to your speakers. The WiiM Amp has AirPlay, Google Cast, and Alexa integration, HDMI out, and it connects to Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, and other major music platforms. It has an elegant design, it delivers enough power, and it's a great value. ❌Skip this deal if: You need additional power.

The WiiM Amp is a true powerhouse; it has all the power needed to drive your speakers, and thanks to AirPlay, Google Cast, and Alexa integration, you can easily control your audio gear with your preferred digital assistant. It also ties into Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, and other music streaming platforms, and WiiM's mobile app is one of the best around — it lets you effortlessly link accounts and stream music anywhere in your house.

Thanks to HDMI ARC, you can also plug in your TV and add a subwoofer to upgrade your audio. The extensive connectivity combined with the ease of use is why the WiiM Amp has dominated Amazon's best-seller lists following its debut a year ago, and it's the reason why I'm buying two units — it's just a great product. And at just $239, it offers the kind of value you just don't see in this category.