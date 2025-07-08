The best 4-bay Plex NAS just got an unbelievable Prime Day discount

UGREEN started making NAS servers last year, and while the software was pretty barebones at launch, that isn't the case now. The brand rolled out several updates over the course of 2025, bringing exciting utilities to its NAS systems. The result is that the brand's NAS portfolio is among the strongest around.

The 4-bay DXP4800 Plus in particular is a standout offering; this NAS server is powered by Intel's Pentium Gold 8505 platform, has 8GB of RAM, a 128GB integrated SSD, two M.2 slots, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet along with 10 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity.

Basically, it is the most powerful NAS server in its category, and right now, you can buy it on Amazon for $519, a $180 discount from its usual selling price. That may not seem like much, but these NAS models don't usually go on sale, and this is the lowest the DXP4800 Plus has been after its introduction. While you're browsing, you may want to look at all the Prime Day deals live now.

UGREEN DXP4800 Plus 4-Bay 10GbE NAS: was $699 now $519 at Amazon The DXP4800 Plus is the most powerful 4-bay NAS server around. It excels as a Plex media server, handles transcodes without breaking a sweat, and has 10 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity. The software has useful utilities now, and if you want a new NAS model, this is the one to buy.

✅Recommended if: You need a NAS server that will last a decade. With powerful internals and 10 Gigabit connectivity, the DXP4800 Plus isn't going to be obsolete anytime soon. You also get rock-solid build quality, good software with the ability to switch to TrueNAS, and two M.2 SSD slots.

❌Skip this deal if: You want the best software pre-installed. While it has plenty of flexibility, the software isn't quite the best around. If you don't want to install TrueNAS and just need something that has better feature-set out of the box, you'll need to get the DiskStation DS923+.

The DXP4800 Plus has sturdy build quality thanks to an all-metal chassis, and it doesn't take up that much room. You get four drive bays at the front that accommodate up to 28TB drives each, and there are dual M.2 slots. It has 8GB of RAM installed out of the box, and you even get a 128GB SSD that houses the software.

The UGOS Pro software is at a point where you get the basics with relative ease; you can install Plex media server, back up data, and stream content without any issues. As it has a powerful Intel platform, you get hardware-accelerated transcoding in Plex — if you're on the paid Plex Pass — and with Docker container management, you get to install just about any service you want. And if you don't like the look of the software, you can switch to TrueNAS Scale.

The 2.5 Gigabit port in addition to the 10 Gigabit connectivity is frankly overkill, and I didn't see any problems with the NAS in the six months I used it. This is the most powerful NAS server in the sub-$800 segment, and the fact that you can buy it for just $519 is amazing; you're getting a terrific value.