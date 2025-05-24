This 10GbE Plex NAS is down to an all-time low ahead of Memorial Day

TerraMaster is proving that it can deliver high-end NAS servers with powerful internals and standout connectivity. I didn't get to use the F6-424 Max, but I used the 4-bay alternative — the F4-424 Max — and the only difference between the two NAS models is that the F6-424 Max gets two additional drive bays.

That makes the NAS a great choice if you've got an extensive media collection and need the versatility of adding additional HDDs down the line as your storage requirements inevitably grow. The F6-424 Max usually costs $999, but it is now available for $899 on Amazon as part of Memorial Day savings, bringing the NAS down to its lowest price. If you need 10GbE connectivity to set up a high-end Plex NAS, this is the one to get.

✅Recommended if: You want the best Plex NAS. With a native Plex client, six HDD bays, dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports, and powerful Intel hardware with transcoding, the F6-424 Max is a powerhouse of a NAS.

❌Skip this deal if: You need the best software features.

TerraMaster nailed the brief when it comes to designing the F6-424 Max. The NAS has a clean aesthetic with excellent build quality, and it doesn't attract attention to itself. There's good passive and active airflow, and it has the best connectivity of any NAS in this category.

You get two 10 Gigabit ports, HDMI, USB-A ports, and USB-C that lets you add even more drive bays should you need it down the line. The 8GB of RAM is more than adequate to get you started, and there are two M.2 slots if you want to add SSD storage in addition to traditional mechanical drives.

Where the F6-424 Max truly comes into its own is as a Plex server; it gets a 10-core Intel Core i5 1235U platform, and with transcoding, it is effortless at handling 4K content on Plex or any other service. TerraMaster is doing a much better job with the software as well, and the F6-424 Max does well in this regard.

Basically, if you've used a NAS and are mulling a switch to a powerful model with 10 Gigabit connectivity, the F6-424 Max is the best upgrade choice, and coming at $899, it is just that little bit more affordable.