This pet companion robot has adorable emoji eyes and it's on sale for Prime Day

Imagine being able to follow your cat or dog around from anywhere in the world. And not just that, being able to talk to them on call, hear them, and even capture photos and videos of them via a crisp 2K camera. That's exactly what the Enabot EBO Air 2 pet robot is designed to do.

I fell in love with the first EBO robot that I ever tried, as did my cats. It was the perfect pet companion robot for anyone's furry friends. The EBO Air 2 is the successor to the pet companion robot I reviewed a few years back. It retains the cutesy face, small size, and user-friendly design from the previous-gen robot. What's new and improved is the emoji-style display on its "face" that can be used to emote or communicate with family members or friends.

While the EBO Air 2 launched at a super reasonable $219.99 launch price, it has become much cheaper now thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal. While the sale lasts, you can get this robot on wheels that can be controlled from anywhere around the world, only for $175.99 on Amazon.

Enabot EBO Air 2: was $219.99 now $175.99 at Amazon If you're a doting pet parent, the first thing you must worry about is your pet missing you when you're away. With the EBO Air 2, you can keep a watchful eye on them and your family members when you're not around. There's a 2K camera with night vision, a mic, a speaker, an emoji display that conveys emotions, and a charging station that the robot finds on its own when needed. You can even save people and pets and play with them through the fun little EBO Air 2 robot. It comes in white, blue, and pink colors. The 20% Prime Day discount makes an already affordable product even more accessible, knocking the price well below $200.

✅Recommended if: You want an autonomous pet camera that can be controlled remotely and has two-way comms, automatically docks, and has night vision.

❌Skip this deal if: You want Alexa built-in. In that case, the EBO X is a more suitable option.

Like a robot vacuum, the EBO Air 2 goes back to its charging automatically when it's running low on battery. It maps your house, surveils it at night for security if you want it to, and recognizes both human and animal members of your household.

You get cool features such as two-way communication and night vision, so you can talk to your pets or family remotely with ease. The controls resemble video game layouts, so the robot "driving" controls feel really intuitive. There's no learning curve involved in using the robot. You can easily share access to it with other household members.

The EBO Air 2 comes with a 32GB memory card, storing pictures and videos captured via the robot locally or on your phone. Nothing is stored on Enabot's online servers, protecting your privacy. It is an excellent companion for your family, whether you're looking to watch out for and take care of pets, elderly folks, or young children remotely.