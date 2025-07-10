My favorite Android TV box is just $63 for Prime Day

I tend to use NVIDIA's Shield TV Pro, but I'll admit that the Android TV box is costly, and in need of an update. That's why I like what Mecool is doing with its range of Android TV solutions; the brand delivers good hardware and a great value, and the KM9 Pro Max continues the momentum.

The KM9 Pro Max is now available for just $63, and that's a terrific value when you consider just what you're getting. The box runs Google TV based on Android 12, includes AV1 decode, and has Netflix integration. Basically, it's a reliable solution if you need an affordable Android TV box, and the interface is just as fast as the Shield TV Pro.

Mecool KM9 Pro Max Google TV Box: was $79 now $63 at Amazon The KM9 Pro Max showcases just what's possible with budget Android TV boxes. It is just as fluid as NVIDIA's best-selling Shield TV Pro, and you get an unmatched value. ✅Recommended if: You need a budget-focused Android TV box with easy access to the Play Store and good fluidity. There's no lag while using the KM9 Pro Max, and it does a great job in daily use. ❌Skip this deal if: You need Dolby Vision. In that case, you'll need to get the costlier KM2 Plus.

There really isn't much to fault with the KM9 Pro Max. Configuring it is just as easy as any other Android TV box, and it runs the latest iteration of Google TV. While I'm not a fan of what Google is doing with its TV OS, there isn't any lag or slowdown while using the KM9 Pro Max — it is fluid like few boxes in this category.

You get full access to the Play Store, so you can easily install all your streaming utilities, including Netflix. There's AV1 decode, letting you take full advantage of HDR within YouTube. Although the box comes with 2GB of RAM, I didn't see any issues with lag whatsoever, and Mecool deserves credit for optimizing the UI. You get 32GB of storage as standard.

The bundled remote has good in-hand feel, and comes with all the buttons you need — and yes, there's a mute button. I don't get why most brands omit the mute button, but I'm glad it's there on the KM9 Pro Max. Overall, this is a reliable Android TV solution if you need something on a budget, and at $63, it delivers a better value than its rivals.