This is your last chance to get a 4K home theater upgrade at an unbelievable $649 discount

I used all of XGIMI's projectors in the last five years, so I know what I'm talking about when I say that the Aura 2 is its best model yet. The projector has one of the brightest projectors in this category, and the ultra short throw nature of the lens means you can put it right next to a wall and get a 150-inch projection — no ceiling mount necessary.
It has the best picture quality of any projector I used, and the software has exclusive extras, including ambient backgrounds. I used the Aura 2 daily for the last six months, and it has been incredible. While it's still a high-end purchase, it's down to $2,149 on Amazon until July 12, making it that much more affordable. With the last day of Prime Day rolling around, take a look at all the deals still available.
The Aura 2 is the best UST projector I've used. It is considerably smaller than other models, has an elegant design, gets incredibly bright even in a well-lit room, and is extremely easy to set up and use. You get Android TV out of the box, and the only issue with this projector is that you don't get Netflix. But if you're willing to use a Google TV box, this is the best projector deal around.
✅Recommended if: You want a 4K laser projector with Dolby Vision. I used the Aura 2 for the better part of six months now, and it has been incredible. It's a considerable upgrade over the Aura, and it gets brighter than every other UST projector I used. You get auto keystone and autofocus, and it has an auto-closing cover that protects the lens when not in use.
❌Skip this deal if: You want Netflix pre-installed, or don't need a UST model. If you want to set up a standard ceiling-mounted option, I suggest getting the Horizon S Max at $1,519.
XGIMI did everything right with the Aura 2; the new design is striking, and it is smaller than the outdoing model. The best feature is a dust cover that prevents any dust ingress into the lens when it's not in use. This has made maintenance that much easier, and the motorized panel adds a decent flair to the design.
Picture quality is fantastic; I used the projector to see movies and TV shows, and it excels at Dolby Vision and HDR content. It goes up to 2300 lumens, and I didn't see any problems in a well-lit room — it's more than bright enough.
The Aura 2 is quite good at gaming as well, and I didn't see any issues playing games on the PS5 with the projector. It has latency of 20ms in the gaming mode, and if you want the best UST model in this area, Nexigo's Aurora Pro gets down to 8ms, and that model is also on sale at $1,999 now.
I still prefer the Aura 2 because of the design, better color vibrancy, and the auto keystone correction. I'm setting up an ALR panel shortly, but I used the projector against a bare wall and didn't see any issues. XGIMI is using a new image engine with wall color switching, so it dynamically adjusts the color balance after taking the background wall color into account. The Amazon deal bringing it down to $2,149 is only valid until July 12, so if you like the look of this projector, I'd suggest acting now.
