YouTube on Android TV spices up music videos with on-screen lyrics and album art

A new “Display” button on YouTube for Android TV lets you switch between Artwork, Lyrics, and Video modes for a more immersive music experience.

The Lyrics mode shows live, synced lyrics alongside the album art, making sing-alongs easier than ever.

The “Display” button (eyeball icon) sits between Thumbs Down and Save during music video playback.

Android TV users can now enjoy a more immersive music video experience on YouTube, thanks to a new feature that makes it easier than ever to belt out your favorite tunes or just soak in the visuals while jamming.

The YouTube app on Android TV is rolling out a handy new feature for music lovers, spotted by 9to5Google. During music video playback, you’ll now see a "Display" button marked by a little eyeball icon. Tap it, and you’ll get some extra visual flair to amp up your viewing experience.

The new “Display” button sits right between the Thumbs Down and Save buttons. If you’re all about karaoke nights, you’ll love this update.

You'll see three options when tapping the button: Artwork, Lyrics, and Video. Pick "Artwork," and you’ll see the album cover front and center, set against a background that matches its main color, with the artist and song details right below. Go for "Lyrics," and the album art shifts to the side while live, synced-up lyrics take the spotlight.

The new feature is rolling out on YouTube for Android TV (version 5.22 and up) and is also popping up on other smart TV platforms

This option has some useful potential, but it’s not without its quirks. Android Authority dug into it and found a few headaches, like the app struggling to remember your preferences.

It might save settings for a single video, but more often than not, it snaps back to the default video view. And forget about keeping those settings consistent across multiple videos—it’s hit or miss.

On top of that, there’s a noticeable drop in sound quality when you switch to Artwork or Lyrics modes, probably because it pulls audio from YouTube Music instead of the original video. So, while it’s a neat addition, there’s still some fine-tuning needed.

YouTube’s new “Display” feature on Android TV feels like a nod to YouTube Music’s earlier experiments with live lyrics during casting. Back in late 2022, YouTube Music rolled out a revamped casting interface that brought scrolling lyrics, album art, and track details to the forefront, all set against a blurred album art background.