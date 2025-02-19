Google TV Streamer's latest update hints at a future with backlit remotes

What you need to know

Hidden code in the latest Google TV Streamer update suggests built-in support for backlit remotes might be on the way.

Code reveals options for "Never," "Standard" (lights up for 5 seconds), and "Scheduled" (only from 6 PM to 6 AM).

It is being speculated that Google could be working on a premium remote that will support this feature.

The new Google TV Streamer update has some hidden code that points to built-in support for backlit remotes in the works, hinting at possible new hardware additions to the Google TV lineup.

While most Google TV devices stick with basic, non-backlit remotes, there are a few exceptions. A few high-end TVs with built-in Google TV and some models, like the Walmart Onn Pro, already come with backlit remotes. Still, getting them to work smoothly on Google TV usually means relying on custom tweaks from the manufacturers.

On the other hand, the Google TV Streamer doesn’t come with a backlit remote, but it looks like Google might be tuning in to what users have been asking for.

As spotted by AFTVNews, the recent Google TV Streamer update includes code mentioning backlight support for compatible remotes (via Android Police). The feature is tucked away in the Settings app code and isn’t accessible just yet.

The latest update reveals code for three backlight modes: "Never" (always off), "Standard" (lights up for five seconds after a button press), and "Scheduled" (same as Standard but only between 6 PM and 6 AM).

(Image credit: AFTVNews)

However, finding this feature in the code doesn’t mean it’s definitely coming. Plenty of times, stuff like this gets spotted but never actually makes it to users, or it takes forever to show up.

At present, backlit remotes on Google TV and Android TV depend on third-party manufacturers. The potential native support for this feature could make things easier for manufacturers and boost the availability of backlit remotes.

While these code changes hint at wider support for backlit remotes, it’s unclear if the Google TV Streamer will get in on the action. AFTVNews is tossing around the idea that Google might be working on a shiny new premium remote, which could be something to keep an eye on.