What you need to know

A discovery suggests Google Translate is in for an updated look to better accommodate some extra features on Android.

A tipster found that the app could show your initial word, large, at the top, with the translation under that and "More Translations" further down.

There were also two new options spotted for translations: "Ask a question" and "Regional variants."

Google is reportedly working on a few major changes for its translation app that really ramp up its informative side.

The reported changes in development were spotted by tipster AssembleDebug with Android Authority. Something substantial was supposedly discovered in the Google Translate app's latest version, which concerns its results page. The tipster's evidence shows Google is preparing a "list of possible translations," as well as the most plausible/closest one.

The latter is featured at the top in larger text, accompanied by the definition and uses of the word.

However, beneath that, outlined in a thin border, is Google's planned "More translations" box. It's there that users could see other ways a word in English or another language could be translated for whatever you've chosen. Google will state whether these translations are adjectives or otherwise, alongside how they can be used in a sentence.

The tipster also discovered the ability to "expand" on these other translations. Selecting one of these alternate translations places it front and center (or front and higher?) on the UI, right below the word you wanted translated. The post states that two new options were found: "Regional Variants" and "Ask a question."

Google's fresh future

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

The former gives some lengthy text about the word's usage in the country and its "core meaning," if available. The latter will let users leverage Google's Gemini for a little more information if they're still unsure how to proceed. Lastly, the tipster highlights an "Insights" button, which sort of guides users through the word and how it can be used properly in that language.

As always, with early glimpses like this, it's not extremely clear when we could see this arrive. The update seems mostly fleshed out, but we'll just have to be patient for now.

Ever since Google wrapped up I/O 2025, the company's been busy reworking and retooling its app ecosystem for its future. There's been a few changes spotted, like a Material 3 Expressive redesign for Google Photos and a whole new look for Gmail. It seems Translate is on its way to seeing similar reworks, just to make the experience a little fresher and more useful.

Of course, where would all these reworks be without a little AI, which is another area Google highlighted during I/O. The company stated during the event that it was going to plug in Gemini 2.5 into AI Mode and AI Overviews to better aid user queries. The upgraded model should help deliver results that fit exactly what users are looking for, and without the lengthy reading many searches might require.