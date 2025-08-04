What you need to know

Rumors claim to have discovered the certification listings for Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 FE.

The leaks claim the buds could see a major battery upgrade with a 100mAh battery in each bud and a 900mAh in its charging case.

Previous rumors supposedly discovered the Buds 3 FE's design in a leaked render, which looks closer to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Samsung is seemingly moving right along with its second-generation FE earbuds, as the pair surfaces in an important listing.

A post by The Tech Outlook reports discovering the Galaxy Buds 3 FE in an FCC and SGS Fimko certification over the weekend (via SamMobile). The certification appearance for the latter supposedly revealed Samsung's battery and charging upgrades for the device. This year's Galaxy Buds 3 FE were reportedly listed with a massive 900mAh charging case.

At the same time, the publication reports spotting an upgrade to the buds themselves. The leak claims the buds are listed with a 100mAh battery within each of them.

The FCC listing is a little more technical, detailing the Galaxy Buds 3 FE's connectivity, which is Bluetooth, as one might expect.

An FE that brings a little more

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

For context, the upgrades we've seen leaked for the Buds 3 FE seem to blow the original Buds FE out of the water. The original pair, revealed in 2023, granted its buds with a 60mAh battery each, and popped a 479mAh battery in its charging case. Should these listings prove true, consumers might see quite an extension in battery life overall.

Rumors about Samsung's second-generation Buds FE have snuck up on us; however, they've begun to allege an upgraded experience. In mid-July, reports supposedly revealed the Galaxy Buds 3 FE design via a render. If true, the buds could look quite similar to Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with a black silicone tip and the "Blade Design."

It's also unclear if the Buds 3 FE will support Samsung's "Blade Lights." The base Galaxy Buds 3 do not support this, so there might be a chance that the FE variant skips this, too.

Other details are still in the dark, but there's a chance we're only a month away from a reveal. A report after Unpacked claimed Samsung was gearing up to unveil its Galaxy Tab S11 series "shortly" after the event, and that rumor placed the Buds 3 FE right beside it. It seems we're looking at a September launch, though nothing's set in stone just yet. Pricing is also a wonder for this year's Buds FE. We only have the original to look back on from 2023, which debuted at $99.