Rumors stake a claim about the battery capacity for Samsung's Galaxy S26 Edge, stating it might leap to 4,200mAh from 3,900mAh.

Information also suggests the rumored Galaxy S26 Pro could receive a 4,300mAh battery, which is slightly higher than the base S25.

Recent reports allege new "battery materials" for the Galaxy S26 Edge, which could be SUS CAN, while others state the S26 series could drop the base model for a "Pro."

Rumors of a Galaxy S26 series shakeup continue, as a new leak details the potential batteries for two of the three models.

In a post by GalaxyClub (Dutch), the publication alleges the supposed "battery plans" for the expected Galaxy S26 Edge and the rumored Galaxy S26 Pro. According to its information, the S26 Edge may receive a battery upgrade with a modest 300mAh capacity increase over the 2025 edition. For reference, the S25 Edge features a 3,900 mAh battery with 25W charging.

If the leak is accurate, the S26 Edge could see a 4,200mAh battery. Information on its charging strength wasn't stated, and it's far too early for definite calculations, especially when there are rumors about a change in "battery materials."

On the other hand, the post highlights a Galaxy S26 Pro rumor, which claims its battery could reach 4,300mAh. While this is higher than the base Galaxy S25 model, it's 600mAh under the S25 Plus' 4,900mAh battery—and this is something that ties into a more recent rumor about Samsung's 2026 series.

Changes & Mix Ups

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Regarding the Galaxy S26 Edge rumor, there was a report in July that could supposedly "confirm" that the device was on deck to receive a "larger battery." This rumor was two-pronged, as the report claimed this bigger battery was the result of new "battery materials" that Samsung was looking into implementing. Additionally, those same rumors said the S26 Edge was going to be "even thinner" than its 5.8mm profile this year.

These new battery material rumors could either reference Samsung's rumored silicon-carbon route or a more recent SUS CAN report. The latter was detailed to offer a "significant" boost to a device's battery density while also improving its charging capabilities. We're still pretty far from a Galaxy S26 series debut, so this is all just food for thought right now.

Speaking of, the Galaxy S26 series might look a little different as a rumor claims Samsung could drop the base model for a Pro. If true, then the series would look like this: Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Galaxy S Plus model would also get benched for Samsung's newer Edge ambitions, should this rumor be believed. That said, the series is expected to rock Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 next year, with One UI 8.5 (Android 16) out of the box.