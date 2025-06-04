What you need to know

Samsung executive spoke to Tom's Guide in an exclusive interview about the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and the inspiration behind bringing this slim phone to the market.

Blake Gaiser, the director of smartphone product management at Samsung Electronics America also addressed the phone's shortcoming like its battery capacity and lack of a telephoto lens.

Gaiser said that this phone was specifically designed for people who are after a flagship phone that is lightweight, has a large screen and is tech-forward.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge just about hit the store shelves, and we're getting some mixed reactions about the device. Some say you have to hold it to believe it, while others say it lacks features they like but comes with a hefty price tag.

Samsung's director of smartphone product management in America, Blake Gaiser, sat down with folks at Tom's Guide to talk about this new flagship model and also address the elephant in the room — its battery life.

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

Gaiser described a phone as the "Goldilocks" of smartphones, giving users the best of both worlds in terms of design and performance. Speaking about how the Korean OEM designed this 5.8mm thin device, Gaiser said that "We really designed this from the ground up to be thin. The goal was to be thin without compromise." The company didn't want to take away features while chasing to create a slim phone, he added.

Samsung had to make a device that was durable, despite being extremely thin, by utilizing a titanium frame and Corning's Ceramic 2. "So that way, we're able to utilize every single component as efficiently and effectively as possible and making sure that how we put it together gives you a really good balance in the hand," Gaiser says.

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

While Gaiser said they didn't want to compromise on anything while creating this phone, in reality, they did give the phone a smaller battery capacity when compared to the rest of the Galaxy S25 series lineup.

Battery capacity is a top priority for anyone buying a new phone, and Gaiser says, despite the 3,900 mAh capacity, the phone doesn't drain out by lunch, and it lasts people an entire day. "It has worked as well or better than the S24 base model and very close to the S25 base model," he added.

Speaking about the device's camera, since it lacks a telephoto lens with a 3x zoom, Gaiser says that the phone makes up for it with the latest camera tech as well as agentic AI. "From the chipset up, utilizing cognitive-aware engines so that your camera understands what you're taking photos of and is able to utilize AI to give you that perfect shot."

He also added that they've taken in account the most popular zooms that people use on the daily, and found out that users only end up using "the 0.6X to get those really wide macro views, the 1X, 2X and 3X," he added.

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia / Android Central)

While the phone does have its own set of trade-offs, AC's contributor Nirave Gondhia says that these can actually be overlooked once you physically hold the device. "Everyone I've shown it to is blown away by the design. Rightfully so - as I wrote in the AC review, the Galaxy S25 Edge also delivers all-day battery life, but it gets dangerously close to needing a recharge before the end of the day," he added, giving the devices 4 out of five stars in his hands-on.

Similar to what Gaiser said while speaking with the publication, and shutting down naysayers, "I'm like, okay, get your hands on the device, and then let’s see what your opinion is."