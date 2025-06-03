What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Edge is struggling to sell, according to an industry insider.

A new report claims that the phone isn't living up to Samsung's expectations on early sales.

The new slim phone didn't seem to appeal to a larger crowd and is selling at a slower pace.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge in the hope of setting a new trend by bringing ultra-slim phones into the competition ring. However, a new report from SamMobile revealed that the company is struggling to sell this "beyond slim" device.

SamMobile points to industry sources indicating that the "Galaxy S25 Edge sales are below expectations," and that the device has not appealed to a larger crowd than Samsung had initially hoped it would. "It might be dangerously close to becoming an ambitious experiment that failed to post the expected results," SamMobile added.

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia / Android Central)

The Galaxy S25 Edge only launched a couple of weeks back, and we saw some mixed reactions to the phone. While several people were lauding Samsung for creating a device that is slimmer (5.8mm) than a standard pencil, many were questioning why Samsung chose to trade battery for its design, as the device comes with a 3,900 mAh capacity, making users of the device reach for their chargers more often than not.

Another report posted by SamMobile last month indicated the same slow sales scenario with Galaxy S25 preorders as well. The publication points out how Samsung has remained tight-lipped about sales numbers for its latest phone, forgoing any change to boast about preorder numbers as it often does.

"Thinnest Samsung Ever" - WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?! - YouTube Watch On

The publication also added that the same industry sources say "consumer interest in the Galaxy S25 Edge is below what Samsung initially envisioned." That said, it has only been four days since the device's in-store sales began, and considering that the phone is still fairly new, only time will tell if sales begin to pick up.

Nonetheless, despite some of its drawbacks, the Galaxy S25 Edge still has its perks. While losing out on battery and a telephoto lens, it makes up for it in terms of design, durability, and brings all the latest Galaxy AI features as well as Gemini integration.

The phone also recently survived a critical bend test by Zach Nelson, on the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel, despite being thinner than a standard pencil.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors