Zach Nelson, showrunner for the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel, put Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge through his durability gauntlet.

The device's screen shows deeper, more prominent scratching at a level 7 on the Moh Scale of Hardness, but its titanium sides scratch quite easily.

The Galaxy S25 Edge also survived the critical bend test, despite being so thin.

Seeing as Samsung's latest "even-thinner" phone has been out for a little while, the usual teardown gauntlet has arrived.

Zach Nelson, the showrunner of the JerryRigEverything channel, posted the results of his durability test on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Thinness is the name of the game for the S25 Edge and, according to Nelson's research, the phone is "a tad over three-quarters" thick. On the Moh Scale of Hardness test, the device's screen begins displaying scratches at a level 6 before becoming more apparent (and deep) on level 7.

The titanium sides scratch pretty easily, at least with a sharp box cutter involved. Additionally, Nelson was able to pop the volume and power buttons off the S25 Edge quite easily with it.

The durability test moves on to some heartache as Nelson scratches up the in-display fingerprint sensor before taking a flame to the screen. For the former, even when scratched quite rigorously, the S25 Edge is still capable of scanning/reading your assigned fingerprint (or thumbprint). Interestingly, after 30 seconds under a lighter, the S25 Edge's display showed no signs of damage.

More than that, the device surprisingly survived Zach Nelson's bend test. However, Nelson briefly touches on a small compromise to the device's water resistance during this bend test. So check out the rest of the durability test to see that, and a little about the compromises Samsung had to settle for on this thin phone.

Almost 30 days later

"Thinnest Samsung Ever" - WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?! - YouTube Watch On

Samsung dropped the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 12, and the device became the fourth official member of the new series. From the leaks to Samsung's official in-person teaser of the device, everyone knew the S25 Edge was designed to be an "even-thinner" phone. Samsung's goal was to strike a balance in power and a premium design despite shaving off a little more.

The S25 Edge debuted with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a 200MP wide-angle lens.

Like Zach Nelson also highlighted, the display is akin to the Galaxy S25 Ultra's; however, it lacks much of the glare resistance we've come to enjoy. Moreover, in our hands-on, the Galaxy S25 Edge seemed to fare quite well. It was better than expected, but that doesn't mean everything was good, especially with its longevity. Speaking plainly, the Galaxy S25 Edge compromises severely with its battery (remember: they wanted it thin!).

The phone features a 3,900 mAh battery with 25W wired charging. If you're looking at the Galaxy S25 Ultra or even the Plus, there's a strong argument against the phone in terms of battery life. Nevertheless, if you overlook the compromises, perhaps you've got yourself a new phone.

