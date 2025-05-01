What you need to know

Galaxy S25 Edge leaks in all angles, colorways, leaving nothing to the imagination.

The leak gives in-depth insights into the alleged specs of the device, along with pricing.

The device is said to weigh just 163 grams, and show up in Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver.

A German tech website is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to the most recent Galaxy S25 Edge leak. In an exclusive post, the publication seems to have got its hands on alleged hardware and software information of the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge. It also shows off the phone, in all the alleged colorways, and all angles with official-looking renders of the device.

We've been privy to many leaks that gave us similar information about the phone until now, including the latest one that talks about how the phone is set to launch on May 13. However, this post gives us in-depth information from the dimensions of the device, to whether or not it will come with Qi2 support.

To start, the publication doubles down on the rumor about its launch set for May 13. And it goes on to say the device will be 5.85 millimeters thick. And much like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it would be made of titanium with glass covers on the front and back. These glass covers will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and an all-new Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, much like the latest Motorola Razr 2025 series.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

As for the display, the Galaxy S25 Edge will allegedly have a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and a dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display is said to have an ultrasound-based fingerprint reader under it.

At the phone's core is the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, just like the other variants in the lineup. It features 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal flash storage, the publication adds.

While we were aware that the phone would get two rear cameras and a selfie camera, the leak purports that it uses a single 200-megapixel sensor for the main camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view. The front camera comes with a 12 MP lens. Winfuture notes that only the main camera features optical image stabilization.

Much like the other phones in the Galaxy S25 series, this fourth variant is also said to get an IP68 dust and water resistance certification. Additional features include support for wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 7.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

However, the battery woes for this device continue as it is expected to show up with a smaller 3,900 mAh capacity. On the software front, it is said to get Android 15 and One UI 7 out of the box.

Lastly, the publication adds that this premium phone would come with a hefty €1,249 pricetag. "Those wanting the version with 512 GB of internal flash storage will have to pay €1,369."

As for the colors, the Galaxy S25 Edge could show up in three colorways similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra: Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver.