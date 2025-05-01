What you need to know

The Galaxy S25 Edge is possibly scheduled for launch on May 13.

It will be featuring a sleek, lightweight design with a thickness of around 5.8mm.

It includes a 6.7-inch QHD+ display, a 3900mAh battery, and is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge happens to be the most-awaited phone from the manufacturer, and it has seen a couple of delays ever since it was previewed at the Galaxy S25 series launch. While it was earlier set to launch in April, it didn’t happen, but the new leaked launch date is just a couple of weeks from now.

Tipster Evan Blass on X has shared the launch date teaser of the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is scheduled for May 13. The leaked Italian Samsung teaser image also comes with a tagline “Beyond Slim” — presumably indicating it is the Galaxy S25 Edge after all.

(Image credit: Evan Blass on X)

The Galaxy S25 Edge is the new ultra-slim phone from Samsung that has been shown off alongside the Galaxy S25 trio. It carries a sleek, lightweight design (measuring around 5.8mm in thickness) and two primary cameras instead of three as seen on the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models. The rear panel also looks significantly different from the trio as it sports an all-new camera visor. While the full specs of the device haven’t been announced by Samsung yet, it is expected to be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy as seen on the flagship trio.

However, leaked renders of the Galaxy S25 Edge later have showcased the device in all its colorways and the supposed Titanium finish. The slim phone is expected to be coming in Silver, Icy Blue, and Black colorways. The other expected specs comprise a 6.7-inch QHD+ display and a 3900mAh battery capacity.

It is encouraging to finally look at the launch date of the Galaxy S25 Edge, which was already anticipated because the initial rumored launch date was in April, as mentioned — and was delayed due to multiple unknown reasons.

The slim phones appear to be a new trend as a couple of other companies like Oppo, OnePlus, and Apple are releasing their first compact phones later this year. OnePlus is gearing up for the OnePlus 13s launch in India, which is a revamped version of the OnePlus 13T from China. Apple is also set to be launching its slimmest iPhone, touted to be the iPhone 17 Air.