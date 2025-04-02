What you need to know

A Korean report hints that Samsung is delaying the Galaxy S25 Edge launch from April to May or June due to internal changes.

The device is noted for its slim design, measuring 5.8mm in thickness, with a 6.7-inch display and Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor.

The device is also rumored to be coming in Sliver, Black, and Blue, and offered with 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Only a day after we reported that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could launch on April 15, new reports of its delayed launch have sprouted.

The latest Korean report from ET News (via SamMobile) notes that Samsung might be halting the release of the anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge. It was initially tipped to be releasing in April but now it could probably happen only in May or June.

The report further noted that the Korean tech giant has indicated the same launch information to the telecom operators who are believed to be selling the upcoming Edge phone to the consumers in Korea.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The initial launch date according to the Korean report has been set for April 15 — the same date was set for Europe release as well, according to a recent Netherland-based report. However, while the specific reason for the launch postponement is still unclear, the re-adjustment of the launch date wasn't due to quality concerns but rather due to some internal changes, that happened in the Samsung team, especially in the business department.

Meanwhile, another reliable tipster Ice Universe on X has also shared the same news of postponement in his latest X post.

What I want to say is this bad news: the release of Samsung S25 edge has been postponed. It was originally scheduled to be released on the 15th of this month, but now it has been postponed to May or June.April 2, 2025

The Galaxy S25 Edge is a highly anticipated device launch of this year, and there seem to be various takeaways for the device even before it is released to the masses. It is one of the slimmest devices that Samsung has ever made, which translates to measuring 5.8mm in thickness.

The display, however, is expected to be the same as the Galaxy S25 Plus measuring 6.7 inches. Underneath, the S25 Edge is likely powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy same as the flagship trio.

The device is also expected to come in three colorways — Sliver, Black, and Blue. The ultra slim phone is also touted to be coming in 256GB and 512GB storage options and further have at least 12GB of RAM. Ahead of the launch, we also got to see a good look at how the device would look like in the recent renders that showed up on the web.