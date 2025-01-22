Samsung just dropped a Galaxy sized surprise

What you need to know

Samsung just teased its a new Galaxy S25 device at the end of its Unpacked event

A short video showcasing the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was played right when we thought we'd seen it all

From the looks of it, the device looks sleek, light weight and has two main cameras at the back and also a selfie camera.

If you turned off the live Unpacked event too soon, you'd likely have missed what Samsung had in store for us at the very end. Looks like it pretty much pulled a Marvel, saving the best for the last.

While we were hoping to see the new Samsung XR Glasses or another ring-sized surprise, Samsung did us one solid!

At the end of its Unpacked event, Samsung teased its upcoming addition to the S25 series—the Galaxy S25 Edge. What we thought could be the Galaxy S25 Slim, now has a new name.

We got a good, long, look at the device that looks sleek, possibly with an end-to-end screen (going by its name) and a solid processing system. The video also showed us the components of the device as a part of the teaser.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Android Central's Michael Hicks who is on the ground at the event, sent us some more images of the new phone. The S25 Edge, that is showcased in a Sliver/grey colorway, seems to be hung by a thin metal stand of sorts connected by a clip, possibly hinting at how light weight this phone could be. The S25 Edge seems to have two cameras at the back and possibly a small selfie camera at the front. In terms of design, the phone, much like the S25 series has rounded edges and extremely thin bezels.

While we don't have the full specs yet, it could possibly carry the same OS and the Snapdragon 8 Elite as the S25 series that launched today.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)