Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 live blog, everything we know

The stage is set for Samsung to unveil its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S25 series during the company’s first Galaxy Unpacked of 2025. It's all happening and slated to kick off on Wednesday, January 22 at 1 PM ET, and we’ll have boots on the ground at the event.

So buckle up, because it looks like Samsung is looking to make a huge splash and put the rest of the market on notice.



Here's our Samsung Galaxy S25 ultimate guide which we will update as often as possible!



Samsung will livestream the launch on its official website and YouTube platforms.

For now, stay tuned; we're going to keep updating this live blog with everything we know so far!