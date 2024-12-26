Here's another glimpse at what the Galaxy S25 probably looks like

What you need to know

Popular phone skin-maker Dbrand has started selling skins for the Galaxy S25 series.

With the provided renders, we're able to see the rear camera layout and the flat edges.

After flattening out the edges on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Galaxy S25 Ultra finishes the job.

Galaxy Unpacked is expected to be less than a month away, meanwhile, more and more details are beginning to surface about the Galaxy S25 series. The most recent one comes from Dbrand, which has opened pre-orders for those who want to slap a skin on their new phone when it arrives.

This is technically the second series of devices that Dbrand has leaked in the past month after the company announced a new case for the rumored Nintendo Switch 2. However, Dbrand stopped short of showing off the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra from all angles.

Instead, you can get a general idea of what to expect when going through the Galaxy S25 Skin Customizer tool. This doesn't really reveal much more that we haven't already seen. But what it does do is provide some additional confirmation that Samsung is ditching the rounded frame for good.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dbrand) (Image credit: Dbrand) (Image credit: Dbrand)

This is a trend we've seen across many of the best Android phones, adopting a true rectangular design, or "slab." The writing was on the wall that this same trend would come to Samsung's "Ultra" phone after the edges of the Galaxy S24 Ultra were flattened a bit. However, these renders show that all three Galaxy S25 will share the same flattened design.

Besides that, it seems that Samsung won't be making any other changes, at least to the camera arrays. Both the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will look practically identical, with a trio of vertically-oriented cameras, flanked by an LED flash. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra again features a total of five rear cameras, with the flash sandwiched between the telephoto lens and the Laser AF Sensor.

There is one notable omission here, as there's no Galaxy S25 "Slim" listed. This is the fourth S25 model rumored to launch this year, but it remains unclear whether the S25 Slim will debut at Galaxy Unpacked, or if it will arrive at a later date.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

It's always possible that Dbrand is just using placeholder renders based on previous device leaks. However, we're less inclined to believe that to be the case given the variety of leaks that we've already seen.

With that being said, we also don't expect to be the last time we see or hear about the Galaxy S25 lineup. There's still plenty of time between now and Galaxy Unpacked, so if anything, we're likely to learn a lot more about Samsung's next flagship smartphones.